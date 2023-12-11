HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball sophomore guard Marcus Tomashek has been tabbed GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5, the conference office announced Monday.

Tomashek is the only player to earn two GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week accolades this season.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native averaged 29.5 points per game in the GLIAC opening weekend split. He scored a career-high 39 points in the last-second loss to Saginaw Valley on Thursday while leading the Huskies with 20 points in the win over Wayne State 84-77 on Saturday.

He shot 48.7 percent from the field over the two games and went 12-of-22 from the field and 8-of-11 from 3-point range (72.7 percent). Tomashek also went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line and averaged 5.5 rebounds per game. He is tied for second in the country with 25.8 points per game and 13th nationally with 206 points this season.

The Huskies return to the SDC Gymnasium on Sunday, Dec. 17, hosting nonconference foe Kentucky Wesleyan at 1 p.m.