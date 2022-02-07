HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Tommy Parrottino has been named the CCHA Forward of the Week the league announced on Monday (Feb. 7).

Parrottino led Michigan Tech to a 2-0-1 record last week. He scored four goals in the three games and added two assists. Parrottino scored twice against Northern Michigan on Tuesday, including the game-winner, and added two assists for the first four-point game of his career. The senior from Rochester Hills, Michigan added two goals at St. Thomas on the weekend, including the game-winner Saturday.

Parrottino has scored in four straight games and is on a five-game point streak with five goals and five assists. He has 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games this season, including three game-winning goals.

Tech is 16-8-2 overall and 13-5-1 in the CCHA and wraps up a CCHA series at NMU on Tuesday. The puck drops at 6:37 p.m. at the Berry Events Center. The Huskies then welcome Bowling Green this weekend for the annual Winter Carnival series on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 5:07 p.m.

Tech climbed to No. 14 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll, jumping one spot from last week.

The Blue Line Club is hosting its second luncheon of the season on Friday at noon. Tickets need to be purchased by noon on Wednesday to guarantee lunch and can be purchased online.

