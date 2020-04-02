Toppin, Howard, Powell among finalists for Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

The 44th annual award will be presented April 7 during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT.

The scheduled presentation on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting took place from March 16 to March 23 but couldn’t include performances during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.

  • Seton Hall’s Myles Powell (13) shoots against Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
  • FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against UNC Greensboro in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
  • FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, Marquette’s Sacar Anim (2), left, celebrates with Markus Howard (0) following the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., Howard was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • FILE – In this Feb 1, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket against St. Louis forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble, File)

