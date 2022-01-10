Via CCHA Press Release:

Northern Michigan senior defenseman Trevor Cosgrove has been named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week.

He recorded four points (3G, 1A) in the weekend non-conference sweep against his former team, Colgate Raiders.

He led the team in shots both nights, combining for 13 shots on net over the two-game stretch. Cosgrove boasted a team-high plus-3 on-ice rating in Friday’s 4-2 win.

He set a career-high in points Friday night with two goals and an assist. Cosgrove also registered two blocked shots in Friday night’s win over Colgate and was named first star of the game Friday before picking up third-star honors on Saturday.

Latest Posts