Tristan Ashbrook named CCHA Forward of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Tristan Ashbrook has been named the CCHA Forward of the Week the league announced on Monday (Nov. 29).

Ashbrook scored four goals in the CCHA sweep of Ferris State over the weekend at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The native of Manistique, Michigan had a pair of goals each night. The junior scored the game-winning goal in the third period Friday and had a power-play goal each night. Ashbrook is currently on a four-game point streak with six goals and two assists. He ranks second on the team with seven goals.

Tech hits the road this weekend for a CCHA series at No. 2 Minnesota State. The puck drops at 8:07 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

