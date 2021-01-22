Trotter leads MTU Women’s Basketball to 61-49 win over Lakers

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Leading the way with 15 points, Cassidy Trotter assisted Michigan Tech past Lake Superior State 61-46 Friday afternoon at SDC Gymnasium in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball. Trotter excelled with a variety of jump shots inside and outside the arc as the Huskies pulled away from the Lakers in the second half following a slow start.

Jordan Ludescher contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists for MTU and made 5 of 8 shots from the floor. The Huskies (4-1) climbed out of a 10-3 deficit and found its stride with a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead 14-12 by the end of the first quarter and they never looked back.

“We defended well enough to win today, which has been a focus since the start,” said head coach Sam Hoyt. “I felt we started pushing in transition and finding some better looks in the second half. Cass (Trotter) led us in so many ways, including finding some open threes. She also made some really good cuts against the 2/3 zone in the second half to earn chances to score in the paint and still was able to make six assists, five rebounds, and five steals. Overall, she was great and that really propelled us.”

The Huskies began with just two made baskets on eight attempts after tipoff and the Lakers capitalized when Makenzie Bray and Sadie DeWildt each downed 3-pointers in transition. However, by the end of the quarter, the Huskies stormed back and took a 21-20 advantage into halftime. Alex Rondorf connected a 3-point shot off Trotter’s assist just prior.

Tech connected on 10 of 20 shot attempts in the third quarter and limited LSSU to just four field goals to open up a 13-point margin. After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, the Huskies protected the basketball, with just two mistakes over the final 20 minutes of play. Lake Superior State attempted to rush the pace with a full court press in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Huskies were unfazed and closed out the contest with ease.

Bray led the Lakers with 15 points (6-for-14) and made 3 of 6 long-range tries. MTU limited the always dangerous Mattison Rayman to seven points, though Rayman did reel in a team high 12 rebounds.

The Huskies shot 37-percent (25-for-66) overall, including 30-percent (7-for-23) from beyond the arc. Neither team made frequent trips to the free throw line or waded into significant foul trouble. The Lakers finished 32-percent (17-for-53) from the field and 5-for-22 (23-percent) from 3-point range. Michigan Tech made marked improvement in the boards battle with 42 total rebounds and 10 on the offensive glass. Conversely, LSSU took in 36 rebounds, six on the offensive end.

MTU received 24 points from the bench, including 10 points by Rondorf, eight points by Sara Dax, and three points by Clara Johnson. Baillie McGirk dished five assists, second most on the day behind Trotter (six). Michigan Tech forced 19 turnovers and made 11 steals, five by Trotter.

The Huskies (4-1) and Lakers (1-4) meet again Saturday in Houghton at 1 p.m. EST.