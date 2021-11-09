Two earn CCHA honors following weekend sweep

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Following their impressive outing on the ice over the weekend, Mikey Colella and Trevor Cosgrove of the Northern Michigan University hockey team have been named Central Collegiate Hockey Association players of the week, as announced by the conference Monday.



Colella picked up Forward of the Week honors following his career-high weekend which included his first collegiate hat trick as well as a total of five points en route to the Wildcats’ sweep over Boston University. The sophomore scored the first two goals for NMU in Saturday night’s throwback game, recognizing the 1991 NMU Championship hockey team, before completing the hat trick at the 11:54 mark of the third period with a power play goal.

Registering four points off three goals and an assist in Saturday’s contest, Colella earned first star of the game honors.



Over two games against the Terriers, Colella posted four shots on goal, scoring on three of those chances. He also registered two blocked shots over the two-game stretch.



In Friday night’s 5-3 victory, Colella tallied an assist on the game-winning goal to total a five-point weekend.



Having eight goals this season, he is currently tied for the team and conference-best with teammate AJ Vanderbeck while his 12 points (8-4-12) is sixth among all CCHA skaters.

With his hat trick on Saturday, Colella became the 18th collegiate skater to record a three-goal game this season and fifth in the conference.

Earning his first Defenseman of the Week honors as a Wildcat, Trevor Cosgrove helped lead his team to victory Saturday night with a career-high three-point night. His goal and two assists was best among all defensemen.



In one game the senior doubled his season point total, now coming in at two goals and four assists for six points through nine games played. Following the game, Cosgrove was named third star of the night.



The blueliner led the team in shots in Friday night’s contest, firing five pucks on net before finding twine the following night on one of his two shots on goal.



In addition to his power-play goal in the second period, Cosgrove also tallied two assists on the man-advantage over the course of the game en route to the Wildcats’ 6-2 victory and weekend sweep.



This is the first CCHA award for both men.

