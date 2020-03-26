UIC hires former Texas, Michigan assistant Yaklich as coach

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois-Chicago has hired former Texas and Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich as coach.

The 43-year-old Yaklich grew up in Illinois, played at Illinois State and coached high school ball in the state before serving as an assistant at his alma mater from 2013-2017.

He spent two years on John Beilein’s staff at Michigan and last season as associate head coach under Shaka Smart at Texas. Yaklich replaces Steve McClain, who was fired two weeks ago after leading UIC to a 76-93 record in five seasons.