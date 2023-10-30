HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde has been named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

The Spring Lake, Michigan, native earned two shutouts over the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Ferris State on Friday (Oct. 27) and a 0-0 draw against Saginaw Valley on Sunday (Oct. 29).

She saw eight total shots over the weekend, making four saves over two games with three saves against Ferris State and one save against Saginaw Valley en route to her 16th and 17th career shutouts.

VanLangevelde’s performance in the net moved the Huskies to 8-2-7 overall and 7-1-5 in the conference. Michigan Tech is on a seven-game unbeaten streak and a tie for second-place in the GLIAC standings.

This marks the second honor of the season for VanLangevelde.

Up Next

The Huskies conclude the regular season with a tilt at No. 12 Northern Michigan on Thursday at 3 p.m.