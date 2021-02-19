Wagner scores 20, No. 3 Michigan handles Rutgers 71-64

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Sometimes all it takes is one phone call to ignite change. For former Northern Michigan student-athlete, Kenton Mack, that call came amid the massive social justice movement back in 2020.

"You know, that video surfaced of George Floyd and my grandfather is like 84 years old and probably like on the back end of his life at this point. He just called me and said just maybe five words. He said, "Grandson, I am truly, truly, saddened." Then, he just broke down crying. So for me, I think that kind of lit a personal fire within me," said Mack.