Wagner scores 20, No. 3 Michigan handles Rutgers 71-64

NCAA

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (2) drives between Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) and Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

  • Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi (5) defends Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) drives on Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (2) drives between Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) and Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Mike Smith added 12 to lift No. 3 Michigan to a 71-64 victory over Rutgers. Hunter Dickinson added 10 points for the Wolverines, who won their second straight game since returning from a lengthy layoff after the athletic department paused activities for coronavirus-related reasons. Michigan avoided a slip-up before its showdown at No. 4 Ohio State this weekend. Jacob Young scored 16 points for Rutgers, which led early but lacked the offensive sharpness necessary to keep up with Michigan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

