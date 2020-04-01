Washington’s Isaiah Stewart declares for NBA draft

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart (33) fouls Arizona’s Josh Green (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart has declared for the NBA draft.

Stewart’s decision to leave Washington after one season was anticipated even before he set foot on campus.

He arrived to huge expectations that he would further Washington’s resurgence under coach Mike Hopkins but the season became a frustrating mix of underachievement by the team and close losses.

Stewart was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season.

The forward is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the draft. 

