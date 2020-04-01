Washington’s Isaiah Stewart declares for NBA draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart has declared for the NBA draft.
Stewart’s decision to leave Washington after one season was anticipated even before he set foot on campus.
He arrived to huge expectations that he would further Washington’s resurgence under coach Mike Hopkins but the season became a frustrating mix of underachievement by the team and close losses.
Stewart was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season.
The forward is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the draft.