WCHA Championship On Deck For Red Hot Wildcats

MANKATO, Minn. — The Northern Michigan University hockey team advanced to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s conference final with a 5-1 victory over No. 3 Minnesota State University – Mankato, Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats lit the lamp just over a minute into the opening period when Andre Ghantous fired the puck top shelf for the early 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats continued to dominate puck possession in the opening stages of Friday’s game as they were outshooting the Mavericks 5-0 with 10:22 elapsed in the frame.

With seconds remaining in the first period, Joseph Nardi and Ghantous rushed the length of the ice and nearly doubled their lead but Nardi’s shot with 0.1 seconds left was denied and the teams skated to the locker rooms with the Wildcats holding the 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take long in the second for Alex Frye to find twine as the sophomore lit the lamp just 24 seconds into the middle frame for the 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats would find the back of the net a total of four times in the middle frame as Frye, Nardi, Vanderbeck and Ghantous all hit twine in the middle frame to carry NMU to a 5-0 lead heading into the third period.

With 40 minutes of action gone, Rico DiMatteo had made 16 saves to keep the Mavericks scoreless.

MSU was not letting up early in the third as they opened with seven straight shots in the NMU zone, finding the back of the net once as the Wildcats held onto the 5-1 lead.

The Wildcats continued to offset the pressure the Mavericks put on in the waning minutes of the third period as DiMatteo made 28 saves in the contest to improve to 7-5-1 on the season.

Their appearance in tomorrow’s WCHA conference championship will be their sixth in program history, having previously advanced to the league finals in 1989, ’91, ’92, ’93 and 2018.

Latest Posts