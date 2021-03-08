WCHA Postseason Begins With Trip To BGSU for Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The field is set and the Northern Michigan University hockey program will face Bowling Green State University on the road for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Postseason Quarterfinals.

The first two games of the best-of-three series are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. A third game, if necessary, will take place at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

All games can be streamed live with a flohockey.tv subscription or catch Dave Danis on the call via rrnsports.com and 100.3 The Point.

The two teams most recently met in Marquette, Michigan where the Wildcats went 0-1-1 against the Falcons. With a shootout victory in Friday night’s contest, NMU picked up two league points in the weekend series.

Rico DiMatteo registered a career-high 36 saves in his game one shutout, the first of his career, while stopping all six attempts by the opposition in the shootout to grab the extra point.

