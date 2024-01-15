MARQUETTE, Mich. – After one of the most exhilarating weekends in recent memory for the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team, sophomore guard Max Weisbrod has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Offensive Player of the Week.

Weisbrod led the Wildcats to a 72-71 victory over Lake Superior State and a 75-71 win over No. 12 Ferris State to extend the NMU winning streak to nine games. Including two game-winners in the closing seconds, he scored a combined 14 points in the final two minutes between the two games, contributing to an average of 21.5 points/game on the weekend.

Against the Lakers, Max nailed two triples in the closing minutes to help erase an eight-point deficit. To follow, Weisbrod stepped into a shot from the top of the key with the ‘Cats trailing by one, banking in a game-winning buzzer beater to stun LSSU. He finished with 25 points on a 9-14 (64.3%) shooting clip, including 6-9 (66.7%) from three. He added two assists and two rebounds.

The clutch weekend was only half done for the DeForest, Wisconsin native. Trailing in the final two minutes on Saturday against the nationally-ranked Bulldogs, Weisbrod scored the final six points of the contest, including a three-point dagger with 14 seconds left to go up by four and seal the victory for the Green and Gold. He finished with 18 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the game.

On the season, Weisbrod is now averaging 14.7 points (8th in the conference), 4.3 assists (3rd), and 3.6 rebounds a game. He has helped lead the young Wildcat squad to nine straight victories, a 13-5 overall record, and a 6-0 conference mark.