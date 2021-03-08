White and Bilski earn All-GLIAC honors, Player of the Year

GLIAC – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its awards for All-GLIAC as well as special awards Saturday morning. Michigan Tech’s Owen White was named GLIAC player of the year as well as All-GLIAC first team and All-GLIAC defensive team. Dawson Bilski also garnered All-GLIAC second team distinction.

White led the GLIAC in scoring with 20.9 points per game and ranks No. 24 in NCAA Division II in the category. He scored a career high 30 points against Grand Valley State on February 20 and made it to double-figures in scoring in all 19 games started. White also ranks second on the team in rebounds, third in assists, and fourth in minutes played. He was the only player in the conference to be named GLIAC Player of the Week on three occasions. On defense, White nabbed 6.7 rebounds, had six blocks, and 11 steals.

Last season, White was a member of the GLIAC all-defensive team, GLIAC all-tournament team, and Bill Gappy Most Improved Player.

Bilski has started all 20 games for the Huskies and ranks third on the squad in scoring with 11.6 points per game. Bilski also grabbed 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 assists. In the GLIAC quarterfinals, Bilski posted a season high 26 points to help the Huskies defeat Purdue Northwest. He shot 8-for-14 in the game with four 3-pointers. He also went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Bilski was named All-GLIAC first team last year after starting all 31 games.

The Huskies defeated Grand Valley State 65-59 Friday night to advance the conference championship Sunday, March 7 against Ashland. Tipoff is 3:30 p.m. in Hammond, Indiana at PNW Fitness Center.

Latest Posts