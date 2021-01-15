White leads MTU Men’s Bball to 62-49 win over Northwood

MIDLAND, Mich. – Owen White posted 26 points in his first game of the season and helped the Huskies defeat Northwood University 62-49 at Riepma Arena in men’s basketball Friday night. White was a key element to Michigan Tech’s 17-0 scoring run near the midway point of the game, which turned aside early momentum by the Timberwolves.

“I was very pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” said head coach Kevin Luke. “We held their top scorers in check for the most part and we’ll need another great effort tomorrow night. It was nice to have Owen back and he played really well in his first outing. I was very happy with how we rebounded. We still have some issues to take care of with free throws and turnovers but it was a good night overall.”

Northwood was the better team in the early going and led 18-12 at the midway point of the first half. Trailing 26-22 with under five minutes remaining, Michigan Tech began its key scoring streak and went ahead 30-26 at the break. MTU scored the first nine points of the second 20 minutes and stretched the run to 17-0 over a span of seven minutes for a 39-26 advantage. The Huskies led by as many as 17 and efficient scoring down the stretch put the game out of reach for Northwood.

White led all players with 26 points (10 of 16) and padded his statistics with six rebounds and four assists. Trent Bell was effective on both ends of the floor with 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and one block. Eric Carl posted 10 points and a pair of assists and Carter Johnston contributed five assists and a pair of steals.

The Huskies shot 25-for-48 (52-percent) overall and 4-for-10 (40-percent) from the arc. They struggled from the free throw line (8 of 14, 57-percent) but out-rebounded the Timberwolves 33-30. Meanwhile, Northwood finished 20-for-53 (38-percent) on field goals and connected on 4 of 17 (23.5-percent) of long-range attempts. The Huskies guarded well without sending Northwood to the free throw line and NU converted 5 of 8 in the category.

Jean Pierre Frederick was Northwood’s top scorer with 11 points, four rebounds. Jack Ammerman added 10 points, two steals, and Richard Nunez came off the bench for eight points, six boards in the loss.

Michigan Tech committed 14 turnovers and caused 16 from the Timberwolves. The Huskies also made frequent trips to the basket with 36 points in the paint compared to 28 for NU.

The same teams will tip off again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Midland, Michigan.

“Now it’s time for us to grow and get better on the second night which will be a challenge,” Luke said. “We have to take care of business and bring the level of intensity needed to finish the job on the road.”

Latest Posts