GLIAC – Michigan Tech men’s basketball senior guard/forward Owen White (Rhinelander, Wis.) helped the Huskies to three road wins last week en route to his fourth career GLIAC North Division Player of the Week honor. White totaled 51 points and shot 57-percent from the field with 15 rebounds, 13 assists, five blocks, and four steals. Last Monday, White posted 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds in a 64-62 win over rival Northern Michigan.

Thursday night, White notched a double-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds at Purdue Northwest. Saturday, the Huskies broke up Wisconsin Parkside’s three-game winning streak. White marked 19 points, five assists, and two rebounds in the effort. White currently ranks fourth in the conference in points per game (17.1 ppg), 12th in assists (2.9 apg), and 19th in rebounds (5.5 rpg). He was selected as NABC All-American and First Team All-Midwest District last season. White is also the defending GLIAC Player of the Year.

White leads the team in points per game and ranks third on the squad in minutes (30.1), second in free throw percentage (81.5), third in steals (1.0), second in assists (2.9), and second in rebounds (5.5).

Michigan Tech (15-5, 11-3 GLIAC) has won five straight games. The team continues its road trip at Davenport University on Thursday, February 10 at 8 p.m. Tech returns to Houghton on Thursday, February 17 to host Saginaw Valley State University.

