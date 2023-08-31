DULUTH, Minn. – The Northern Michigan University men’s football team traveled to Duluth, Minnesota to open the 2023 season against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, dropping game one by a score of 10-47.

The first quarter was heavily dominated by the Bulldogs, scoring 20 unanswered points in the first frame. The Wildcats came out of the gates strong in the second quarter, holding the Bulldogs to two three-and-outs and recording 10 points thanks to A Michael Karlen field goal, and Mariano Valenti’s first touchdown pass as a Wildcat, to cut the deficit to 10. The Bulldogs would go on to score two more times, including another touchdown as the half was coming to a close. The Wildcats were held scoreless in the second half, with the final score 10-47.

Mariano Valenti completed 20/29 for 141 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sam Peiffer led the air attack with 32 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Michael Karlen made his lone field goal try of 37-yards.

Tyquan Cox led the ground attack for the green and gold, accumulating 60 yards on 18 attempts with a long of 22.

Justin Peake registered eight total tackles, and both Jimmie Floyd and Jason Coulter recorded one pass breakup.

How It Happened

1st Quarter

Kyle Walljasper opened the scoring for the Bulldogs, pulling the ball on an option play to run 24 yards for a score. The extra point was good.

Walljasper connected with Sam Pitz for a 32-yard score to extend the Bulldog lead. The two-point conversion was stopped by the defense.

Jaylen Mcknight pounded in a three-yard score as time was expiring in the first quarter. Curt Cox’s extra point extended the lead to 20.

2nd Quarter

A successful 2nd quarter-opening drive from the Wildcats saw the team drive 42 yards on eight plays and convert on a 37-yard field goal. Tyquan Cox had the highlight of the drive, turning in a crucial 22-yard dash on 3rd and 10 to extend the drive.

After holding the Bulldogs to a three-and-out, the Wildcats drove the ball 63 yards on eight plays for a touchdown, capped off by a 17-yard strike from Mariano Valenti to Sam Peiffer who trotted into the endzone for six points. Michael Karlen’s extra-point attempt was successful.

After another three-and-out, the Wildcats were hemmed in on their own goal line. A costly turnover turned into six points when Walljasper carried the ball 15 yards for the score. Cox’s extra-point attempt was good.

The Bulldogs would go on to score another last-second touchdown, extending the lead to 24 going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Wildcats received the ball to open the half, but a pick-six set the Wildcats back to a 30-point deficit.

Walljasper completed a 10-yard pass touchdown to extend the UMD lead.

4th Quarter

The Wildcats had one drive in the fourth quarter, going six plays for 20 yards, highlighted by an 11-yard pass from Valenti to Franko Williams.

There was no scoring in the fourth quarter, the game would finish 10-47.

Scoring

Q1

NMU 0 | UMD 7

NMU 0 | UMD 13

MNU 0 | UMD 20

Q2

NMU 3 | UMD 20

NMU 10 | UMD 20

NMU 10 | UMD 27

NMU 10 | UMD 34

Q3

NMU 10 | UMD 40

NMU 10 | UMD 47

Q4

N/A

Up Next

The Wildcats are back in the upper peninsula for a matchup against Lake Erie College on Saturday, September 9, at 1 p.m.