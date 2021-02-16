Wildcat Hockey Drops Game One To Alabama Huntsville

MARQUETTE. Mich. — The Northern Michigan University hockey team’s win streak was snapped Tuesday evening as they fell to the University of Alabama Huntsville, 3-1, in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association matchup.

UAH drew first blood, carrying the puck the length of the ice and finding a small opening through the five-hole for the 1-0 lead.

After one period of play the Wildcats led the shots on goal margin, 10-9, but trailed the Chargers 1-0.

It took the Chargers just 2:01 in the second to take the 2-0 lead as they capitalized on a net-front scramble for the tally.

With 4:14 left to play in the middle frame, UAH took the 3-0 lead.

Andre Ghantous was not to be blanked Tuesday night, recording a point in his eighth straight game with a goal at 17:07 of the second period.

The Wildcats looked to carry the momentum from their late goal into the third period, outshooting the Chargers, 21-14.

Both teams were held scoreless in the final period of play for the 3-1 final as the Wildcats drop to 7-12-0 on the season and 5-4-0 in WCHA contests.

Andre Ghantous picked up a feed out front of the net to put the Wildcats on the board. Mikey Colella found the open Ghantous out front for their first tally of the night. Also picking up an assist on the play was Joseph Nardi.

The Wildcats held the edge in shots, firing 37 shots on net but were only able to break the Chargers’ netminding once. They also boasted 16 shots in the third period while allowing just two.

With the goal in the second period, Andre Ghantous, Joseph Nardi and Mikey Colella all extended their point-streaks to eight, five and three games, respectively.

The two teams return to the ice tomorrow night with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m. as the Wildcats look to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat.

