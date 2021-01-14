Wildcat Men’s Basketball Set For First Road Trip Of Season

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Micihgan University men’s basketball team packed their bags and are headed out on the road for the first time in 2020-21 as they travel to Saginaw, Michigan to take on the Cardinals of Saginaw Valley State, Jan. 15-16.

Tip off for Friday is set for 5 p.m. before a 3 p.m. matinee game the following day. 94.9 The Bay in Marquette and 600 WCHT AM in Escanaba will carry both games.

Fans can follow the action using video, live stats and audio.

Follow @NMU_Wildcats on Twitter for continued coverage throughout the week.

FRIDAY VS. SVSU

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/mbkb/2020-21/boxscores/20210115_8h3k.xml

Audio: 94.9 The Bay/600 WCHT AM

SATURDAY VS. SVSU

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/mbkb/2020-21/boxscores/20210116_twsi.xml

Audio: 94.9 The Bay/600 WCHT AM

The Wildcats opened their season with a split against Parkside, including a memorable overtime clinching victory in game one of the 2020-21 season.

In their first game of the season, the men shot 43.9 percent from the field, and led the points off turnovers battle, with 10 points off the Rangers’ 10 turnovers. Newcomer Max Bjorklund, a transfer from Bemidji State, led the team in point for the victory with 23, including the three-point shot to give the team the lead with a minute to play in regulation, ultimately sending them to overtime.

The team would go on to the weekend split, dropping game two of the series, 72-55.

ast season, the men dropped a pair of close contests to the Cardinals, most recently falling 68-63 on the road in Saginaw. The team is now 33-39 all-time against their GLIAC foe.

Latest Posts