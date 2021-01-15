Wildcat Men’s Basketball’s Comeback Comes Just Short At SVSU Friday Night

SAGINAW, Mich. — The Wildcat men’s basketball team came just shy of upsetting Saginaw Valley State on the road Friday night as they ultimately fell to the Cardinals, 83-73.

The Northern Michigan University team came out strong in the first half with sophomore Ben Wolf leading the charge, posting 12 points through the first 20 minutes of action. At the half, the Wildcats trailed the Cardinals by four, 40-36, looking to overtake the lead in the second half.

The team nearly did just that as they cut the Cardinals’ lead back to four points late in the game but when the final buzzer sounded it was SVSU walking off the court with the victory.

After facing an 18-point deficit in the second half, the Wildcat men came storming back to nearly knot things up, forcing SVSU to call a timeout with 5:37 left with the score flashing 68-62 on the board.

The Wildcats continued to pressure the Cardinals but were unable to overtake the lead late as they ultimately dropped night one on the road to SVSU.

NMU takes the court again Saturday afternoon, looking to avenge Friday’s close loss. That game is scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m.

