Wildcat Women Prepare To Open Season At Parkside

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 campaign on the road at Parkside, wishing to avenge their season-ending loss to the Rangers last year.

The weekend series includes an 8 p.m. tip on Saturday, Jan. 9, before a 4 p.m. start the following day. Both games will count towards the conference standings.

SATURDAY VS. PARKSIDE

SUNDAY VS. PARKSIDE

The Wildcats 2019-20 campaign ended in the GLIAC Quarterfinals with an 80-67 loss at Parkside last season. Wildcat returner Elena Alaix led the team in assists in the contest, helping on 14 baskets made, while four total Wildcats posted double-digit points.

Last year, the two teams split the regular season series with the Wildcats dropping a close decision, 58-55, at Parkside before rallying to post a 60-55 victory over the Rangers last month at home.

In that contest, the Wildcats went 22 of 46 on field goals for a 47.8 percent shooting rate while out rebounding the Rangers 38-25.

The two teams met again in the postseason when the Wildcat women traveled to Wisconsin to face Parkside in the GLIAC Quarterfinals. The Wildcats’ season ended at the hands of the Rangers last season as they fell in the conference playoffs, 80-67.

The Wildcats and Rangers are tied all-time, with each posting four wins in eight total meetings (4-4).

