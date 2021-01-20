Wildcat Women’s Basketball To Host Ferris State This Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team returns to the Physical Education Instructional Facility basketball gym this Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 23-24) for a pair of contests against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe, Ferris State University. Both games are set to tip off at 1 p.m. inside the PEIF and can be live-streamed via the NMU portal on stretchinternet.com.

The women are coming off a weekend split with Saginaw Valley State, having dropped game one by a close 56-52 final before bouncing back to dominate the second game, 61-45.

Improving their season record to 3-1 with the victory over the Cardinals, NMU saw three individuals post double-digit point figures while GLIAC North Player of the Week (Jan. 11), makaylee Kuhn, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, both a team-best.

All-time, the NMU women’s basketball team owns a 52-31 edge against the Bulldogs but were swept in the two-game regular season series last year with FSU taking both games of the home-and-home series by a close margin.

Fans can follow the action using video, live stats and audio.

SATURDAY VS. FSU

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wbkb/2020-21/boxscores/20210123_boxm.xml

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/nmu/

Audio: rrnsports.com

SUNDAY VS. FSU

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wbkb/2020-21/boxscores/20210124_k1cc.xml

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/nmu/

Audio: rrnsports.com

