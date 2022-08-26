MARQUETTE, MICH. – Volleyball took on the Upper Iowa Peacocks (UIU) tonight, Aug. 26., in the Vandament Arena.

The Wildcats took the match 5-2 and earned their second win of the season.

FIRST SET

Lauren Van Remortel began the match for the Wildcats, and the attack was long from the Peacocks. Van Remortel went on to serve two more unanswered points. The Peacocks rallied and brought the set to a tie, 3-3. Upper Iowa went on a point streak but had a service error and returned the ball to the ‘Cats. Meghan Meyer served two points for the team and brought the score to 7-7. Ania Hyatt earned the ‘Cats a point but they still trailed 8-9. A service error gave NMU possession once more. Van Remortel returned to the service line, and the ‘Cats went on a two-point streak. It was a close mid-set, but NMU kept the lead. Northern Michigan claimed a sideout and carried the lead 21-18. Jacqueline Smith had two kills in a row, to bring the score to match point 24-20. Upper Iowa squeezed in a point, but Smith claimed the set for the ‘Cats 25-21.

SECOND SET

Meghan Meyer opened the set with a point assisted by Lauren Van Remortel. Smith then stayed at the service line to serve two points for the team. The ‘Cats quickly gained back possession due to a back corner kill from Meyer. UIU attempted to block a shot, but it headed out of bounds bringing the score 5-3 in favor of the ‘Cats. The peacocks blocked a shot from Layshock and tied the set 6-6. Many volleys were exchanged, and the ‘Cats again held the lead. A service ace by Alli Yacko widened the gap to 13-7. The ‘Cats went on a streak of three, but couldn’t make the dig. After many exchanged points, Meyer had a dunk-down to bring NMU to 18 points. The Peacocks lessened the gap with an ace but immediately followed with a service error. Evynn Layshock wrapped up the set bringing the ‘Cats to 25-19.

THIRD SET

Ania Hyatt opened the set up with a kill, her fourth of the night. UIU pulled through after a streak and took the lead 5-1. NMU didn’t like the thought and brought it back to a tie of 6-6. NMU brought it back after a timeout to score two. Upper Iowa took the lead through the middle of the set, but the ‘Cats broke their streak when Smith made two kills and a dunk-down. Upper Iowa brought it to set point and earned it 25-17.

FOURTH SET

The set started with a service error from UIU. After a streak of volleys, Ania Hyatt and Lizzy Stark earned points for the ‘Cats. NMU took the lead, 6-5, after a ball handling error from the Peacocks. Caylie Barlage widened the lead to 9-6 with a service ace. NMU consistently kept the lead through the middle of the set, but UIU found a way to tie it 13-13. Smith answered with her 14th kill of the night and gained one on the Peacocks. UIU followed with a four touches call and NMU earned a two-point advantage on them. The set quickly became neck and neck again going into the end, tied through 26. Upper Iowa pulled through and won the set 28-26.

SET FIVE

UIU opened up with the first point, but the ‘Cats quickly tied it back up. A few moments later, Olivia Webber made a kill to give possession back to the ‘Cats. UIU followed with a wide attack and tied the game 5-5. Lizzie Stark started a three-point streak to bring the team to an 8-6 lead. Smith put a block and a kill on the board. Ania Hyatt brought the team to match point, and Meghan Meyer closed the set 15-12.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jacqueline Smith had 18 kills on the night.

Alli Yacko had two service aces.

Lauren Van Remortel had 25 assists on the night.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will face Bemidji State in the Vandament on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.