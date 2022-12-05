GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Wildcats were back in action after a month-long break where they competed against six other schools at the well-known Calvin College Invitational.

Both the men and women took second at the meet. On the men’s side, NMU accumulated 1,811 points but fell short of GVSU’s 1,862.5. For the women, the Wildcats had 1,909.5 points behind GVSU’s 2,129.5.

To highlight the meet for the Green and Golld, the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Michaela Nelson, Joanne Arbic, Donna Hannig, and Olivia Haerr qualified for the NCAA Championships. In the 200-yard Medley Relay, Carbone, DeKievit, Font-Cantarero, and Haerr broke the Calvin pool record with a time of 1:43.17. Another Calvin College pool record came in the 400-yard Freestyle when Nelson, Nadia Helm, Pilar Perello-Ferrer, and Haerr finished at 3:25.39. Lastly, Ryan Lund broke the team record in the 50-yard Butterfly timed trial when he finished at 22.29.

Thursday

The invite was kicked off with the 500-yard Freestyle Relay where the women placed first with Group A’s Michaela Nelson, Donna Hannig, Joanne Arbic, and Olivia Haerr. These girls came out of the water with a final time of 1:33.83. Group A on the men’s side placed fourth with a time of 1:21.33, this included William LaCount, Marty Wolmarans, Roberto Camera, and Leo Nolles.

Jenna Joerger pulled out a win in the 200-yard IM where her final time ended up being 2:02.97.

In the 50-yard Freestyle, Nelson tied third place with a swimmer from Calvin University where they made it out of the water at 23.65. Haerr also tied for sixth at 23.78, where she was up against Findlay. Nolles placed fourth in this event where he had a final of 20.21.

Camilla Carbone, Zoe DeKievit, Txell Font-Cantarero, and Olivia Haerr made up Group A for the 400-yard Medley Relay where they placed first with a time of 3:46.07.

The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay qualified for NCAA Championships. Included in this group were Michaela Nelson, Joanne Arbic, Donna Hannig, and Olivia Haerr.

Thursday’s Final Scores

The final rankings of the first day found NMU’s women’s team taking the lead with 592 points, a little over 100 points ahead of GVSU. The roles were flipped for the men, where they found themselves in second with 483 points, only 69 points behind the Lakers.

Friday

The women started out strong on day two when Group A’s Carbone, DeKievit, Font-Cantarero, and Haerr claimed first in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:43.17 and broke the Calvin pool record. Congratulations to them!

Daniel Lopez-Aponte took first place in the 400-yard IM where he had a time of 3:54.78. Close behind him was Kapocius who came in third at 3:57.94.

Nelson and Hannig claimed second and third during the 200-yard Freestyle with times of 1:52.35 and 1:53.39.

DeKievit was high in the ranks during the 100-yard Breaststroke where she placed second with a final of 1:03.79. Camera found himself in third with a final of 54.90.

Mia Strazny tied for third with a GVSU swimmer where they both made it out of the water at 57.51. Ian Rocheleau placed the same as Strazny, but had a time of 49.95.

Abbie Harned earned the NCAA meet Qualifying Score during her 1-meter dive where she had a final of 396.95; divers are required to get this at two different meets before they are eligible, and this happened to be her first time! Great job, Abbie!

Tobie Stiles placed second during the 3-meter dive, right behind Kalamazoo College. His final score ended up being 440.20, with GVSU riding his back.

Nelson, Hannig, Joerger, and Helm pulled out a win during the 800-yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 7:34.74. Lopez-Aponte, Kapocius, Khmara, and Nolles ended up placing second at 6:44.82.

Friday’s Final Scores

The Women’s Wildcats found themselves trailing in second behind the GVSU Lakers, with a score of 1120.5. The men placed third, following GVSU and Findlay with scores of 1015.

Saturday

Carbone and Joerger took the top two spots during the 200-yard Backstroke. Carbone came in at 2:00.39, and dropped her time by 1.07. Joerger also dropped her final time by 2.76, and came out of the water at 2:02.77. Kapocius claimed first place at 1:46.91, and dropped by 2.25.

Nelson and Haerr placed second and third in the 100-yard Freestyle where they both dropped their times. Nelson had a final time of 51.19 and dropped by 0.73 while Haerr had a final of 51.76 and dropped by 0.32.

In the 200-yard Breaststroke, DeKievit claimed second place where her time was 2:18.18 and dropped 1.15.

Font-Cantarero earned herself a first place win during the 200-yard Butterfly event where she had a final time of 2:02.68. Felipe Lemos also took the first place title when he came in at 1:51.01 and dropped 1.43.

Harned took fifth in the 3-meter dive where she improved her score by 8.55 points, going from 386.55 to 395.10. Stiles earned first place in the 1-meter dive with a score of 463.10 and improved his own score by 3.70.

The 400-yard Freestyle had the women’s Group A taking first place with a time of 3:25.39, dropping 5.62 seconds from their entry time. Nelson, Nadia Helm, Pilar Perello-Ferrer, and Haerr also managed to break a Calvin College pool record. Awesome job, ladies!

Another high was when Ryan Lund broke the team record in the 50-yard Butterfly timed trial when he came in at 22.29. Congratulations, Ryan!

Final Scores

Both teams fell to second place behind the GVSU Lakers. The women scored 1909.5 points while the men had 1811.

Up Next

You can see the Wildcats back in action when they compete in the CSCAA Open Water Collegiate Nationals on December 18. Their next seasonal meet will take place on January 14th at home when they go against University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point.