MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team won a thriller in overtime against the Hillsdale Chargers, handing the Chargers their first loss of the season, with a final score of 74-68.

Sam Schultz recorded yet another double-double, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Kuehl was next with 15 points, and Max Weisbrod put up 11 points and eight rebounds, including the last-second desperation three in overtime to seal the deal for the ‘Cats.

The ‘Cats shot 26-54 from the field and 6-17 from the three-point line. The ‘Cats went 16-26 from the free throw line, and out-rebounded the Chargers 34-30. The ‘Cats only led for five minutes of the game and their largest lead of the game came in the overtime frame. The Chargers fouled 21 times compared the the Wildcats’ 12

How It Happened

1st Half

Down 16-6 just under halfway through the frame, the ‘Cats clawed back to make it a five-point deficit going into the half, 32-27 Hillsdale.

Sam Schultz led the ‘Wat for the Wildcats, scoring 10 points with three rebounds and one assist. Carson Smith was next with five points and three boards, and Max Weisbrod dished out five assists. Joe Rueter accounted for just under half of Hillsdale’s points, scoring 14 points for the Chargers.

As a team, the ‘Cats shot 11-26 (42.3%) from the field and 3-9 (33.3%) from the three-point line, along with going 2-4 from the charity stripe. The Chargers out-rebounded the ‘Cats 18-13, with four offensive boards to two. The ‘Cats dished out eight assists to the Charges’ six and recorded three blocks to zero

2nd Half

The Wildcats outscored the Chargers 32-27 in the second frame, but a last-second bucket from the Chargers tied the game and we went to overtime.

Both teams shot similarly, with the ‘Cats going 11-21 and 1-6, and the Chargers going 11-22 and 2-6. The ‘Cats out-rebounded the Chargers 16-10, including three offensive boards. Sam Schultz tacked on five more points, and Dylan Kuehl hit 15 points to aid the ‘Cats. Weisbrod added three more assists and six points.

Overtime

The ‘Cats outscored the Chargers 15-9 in the final frame, shooting 4-7 from the floor, hitting both of their three-point attempts and going 5-8 from the charity stripe. The ‘Cats out-boarded the Chargers 5-2 in OT, including two crucial offensive boards.

Max Weisbrod hit a clutch three through traffic as time was expiring, pushing the ‘Cats lead to six with under a minute left, sealing the deal for the Wildcats.

Up Next

The ‘Cats host Minnesota State Moorehead on Saturday, November 25, at 1 p.m.