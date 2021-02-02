Wildcats Conclude Road Trip At Northwood This Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball squad concludes their five-game road trip with a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference games at Northwood University, Feb. 5-6.

Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m. before a 3 p.m. start the following afternoon to complete their regular season series.

The women set a season-high point total in their most recent outing, taking the 83-66 victory over Lake Superior State University to sweep the weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

They opened the weekend with a 62-46 win against the Lakers, as two Wildcats recorded double-figures including Makaylee Kuhn (18) and Taya Stevenson (10). Kuhn came just shy of the double-double Saturday as she grabbed nine defensive rebounds to help lead her team to victory.

NMU came out firing again on Sunday evening, recording a season-best score on their way to an 83-66 win for the road series sweep. Elena Alaix led the women in points on night two, posting 16 points while two of her teammates also posted double-figure points.

Last season, the Wildcats and Timberwolves split their season series with both winning on their home court. All-time, the women hold a 48-21 record against Northwood.

