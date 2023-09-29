MARQUETTE, Mich. – The no. 18 Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team took place in a heavyweight matchup, facing off against the no. 13 Grand Valley State Lakers, drawing the Lakers by a score of 0-0.

Despite controlling a majority of the play and generating a multitude of chances throughout the match, the Wildcats were unable to break the scoreless tie down the stretch, in a game that could very well have gone in the Wildcats favor. Though unable to come away with three points at home, the Wildcats continue its unbeaten streak in Marquette, going 15-0-4 over its last 19 contests.

The Wildcats record now moves to 6-1-2 overall and 2-1-2 in conference play, and the Lakers record moves to 5-1-3 overall and 3-0-2 in conference play.

Cat Nips

Jillian Thompson picked up her fifth clean sheet of the season, maintaining her T1 position in the GLIAC, recording one save in the contest

Molly Pistorius led the way with three shots on target, followed by Maria Storm and Angelina Perritano with one

Aside from the keeper, four separate Wildcats recorded sixty minutes of playing time; Brooke Pietila, Maria Storm, Kenna Alexander, and Gwen Kiilunen. Isabelle Brusilow was next with 86

The ‘Cats recorded 12 shots to the Lakers’ five, along with five on target to the Lakers’ one

Both teams were whistled for 11 fouls, and the Wildcats were whistled for offsides twice

The Wildcats have turned its home field into an advantage since Jon Sandoval took over the reins, recording an impressive 21-2-6 record over the past four seasons

How It Happened

1st Half

The game started as most people expected, with plenty of pace and grit right from the get-go. The Wildcats jumped on opportunities immediately, recording four shots before GVSU could register any attempts.

Molly Pistorius had the best opportunity to start, receiving a perfect clearance ball from Brooke Pietila. Molly beat the defender and collected the ball just outside the 18-yard box before crossing into the area and firing a shot, forcing the keeper to stay sharp.

Sami Brown came into the game and made an immediate impact, causing a turnover and feeding Brooke Pietila down the left side. Brooke switched the field and sent Hannah Kastamo one-on-one with a defender. Kastamo beat her defender and worked her way to a shot from just outside the 18-yard box, but sent it just wide of the far-side post.

At the half, the Wildcats led in shots by a 6-3 margin, and both teams accrued seven fouls.

2nd Half

The Wildcats came out of the intermission with a lot of jump, hemming the Lakers in its half for the first handful of minutes. Molly Pistorius fired a cross into the box that had to be redirected away, otherwise, a Wildcat was there for an easy tap-in.

The Wildcats got another prime opportunity, as Sami Brown sent a cross through the box that stayed untouched. Immediately following, the Wildcats were awarded a set piece and another chance to strike but came up just short.

The Wildcats continued to dominate in the second half, especially winding down into the final 15 minutes. The ‘Cats controlled possession in the box, generating chances to score, but couldn’t find a clear look to find goal.

Despite the Wildcats running the show for all of the final 10 minutes, the game remained scoreless, and the two teams left the pitch both earning one point.

Up Next

The Wildcats remain home over the weekend, squaring off against GLIAC opponent Davenport on Sunday, October 1, at 1 p.m.