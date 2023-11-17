MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University men’s hockey team welcomed the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks to the Berry for game one of the non-conference matchup, downing the Nanooks 3-1.

Matvei Kabanov scored his first as a Wildcat to open the scoring, followed by goals from captains Andre Ghantous and Aiden Gallacher. Ghantous recorded a multi-point night with his goal and assist, along with assists from Michael Van Unen, Michael Colella, and Grant Slukynsky. Charlie Glockner made 28 saves for a .966 SV% and his second-straight win.

As a team, the Wildcats were outshot 26-30, went 1/4 on the PP, and were perfect on the PK (4/4). The ‘Cats held an edge in the faceoff dot, winning 31 to UAFs 25, along with blocking 20 shots on the evening.

The ‘Cats now improve to 4-6-1 overall and will carry a three-game winning streak into Saturday night. The Nanooks fall to 6-4-1 overall.

Cat Nips

Matvei Kabanov scored his first career collegiate goal, opening the scoring for the ‘Cats in the first period

With two points on the evening, Andre Ghantous extends his point streak to three games (1-3–4). Ghantous now moves into 20th all-time in NMU history in points (139)

Michael Van Unen and Aiden Gallacher continue to sacrifice the body, as the two of them led all skaters in blocks with six and five, respectively

Both Connor Eddy and Ghantous won eight faceoffs

How It Happened

1st Period

The ‘Cats opened the scoring in the first, but it didn’t come until the final minute of play. Matvei Kabonov took a give-and-go feed from Michael Colella and walked in facing his defender. Matvei pulled the puck in with a toe drag and fired a shot that deflected off a body and in, giving the ‘Cats a one-goal lead going into the middle frame.

The ‘Cats led on the scoreboard but were outshot 13-8 with shots on target and 30-15 with shot attempts. The ‘Cats went 1/2 on the PP and 1/1 on the PK, winning 11 of 18 faceoffs.

2nd Period

It took the ‘Cats less than two minutes to double the lead, as Andre Ghantous walked off the left half-wall and into the slot. He faked a pass before firing a wicked wrister up over the glove of Charleson, extending the lead to two.

The Nanooks got back within one goal, as Brady Risk fanned on a one-timer and the puck fizzled right to the stick of Harrison Israels without anyone noticing, and he fired home his chance.

The ‘Cats outshot the Nanooks in the middle frame 12-8, won 10/17 faceoffs, and remained perfect on the PK.

3rd Period

Aiden Gallacher sealed the deal late in the third, scoring his first goal of the season with an empty-net goal from the other side of his own blueline, walking the ‘Cats to a 3-1 win.

The Nanooks outshot the ‘Cats in the third with nine on target to NMU’s six, including 27 attempts to 13. The ‘Cats killed both of their stints in the box, finishing perfect on the kill for the evening.

Up Next

The ‘Cats cap off the weekend series with the Nanooks in the Berry tomorrow night at 6:07 p.m.