MARQUETTE, Mich. – Despite dominating play, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team played the Parkside Rangers to a 1-1 draw in the 2023 GLIAC season opener.

Hannah Kastamo was the lone goal scorer for the Wildcats, and Brenna Musser registered an assist. Jillian Thompson made three saves, and the Wildcats posted a season-high in shots with 25.

The Wildcats record now changes to 4-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the GLIAC, and the Rangers record changes to 3-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the GLIAC.

Cat Nips

Hannah Kastamo scored her fourth goal of the season, good for second on the team. Hannah is riding a five game point streak, accumulating points in all five games

Brenna Musser recorded her fourth assist of the season, good for first on the team

Jillian Thompson made a career-high three saves from four shots on target

Apart from the keeper, Maria Storm, Kenna Alexander, Gwen Kiilunen, Sami Brown, and Isabelle Brusilow recorded 90 minutes

The Wildcats set a season high in shot attempts with 25

As a team, the Wildcats drastically outshot the Rangers by a 25-6 margin, including seven on target to the Rangers four

The Wildcats recorded eight corner kicks to Parkside’s zero

Parkside committed the only yellow card infraction

The Wildcats were whistled for offsides four times to the Rangers one

How It Happened

1st Half

The Wildcats came out with all the momentum early, generating plenty of chances before they were able to break through. Brenna Musser put a beautifully placed ball into the box, and Hannah Kastamo was on the mark to redirect the ball into the goal and give the ‘Cats the early lead into the 14th minute.

Two minutes later, Emily Mikkelson made a run and beat the Wildcat defenders before finishing with her left foot to tie the game at one’s.

With just over five minutes to go, the Wildcats had another chance to strike. Allison Kroll stole the ball from a defender and headed a rush. She positioned herself well in the box to receive a cross from her teammate, made solid contact, and headed the ball towards goal. Her effort found the woodwork, and the score remained.

2nd Half

The Wildcats had the best chance to start the second half. A ball bounced around the box and then landed on the foot of Maria Storm just outside the box. She stepped up and took a strike towards the top of the goal, and the keeper had to jump and stretch to get the ball over the crossbar.

The Wildcats dominated play in the second half, but were unable to break through. With under a minute to go, Stephanie Trujillo found herself all alone in the middle of the box and got a shot on target, but the keeper made the stop to save the tie for Parkside.

The time would run out, leaving the Wildcats with a draw in its GLIAC season opener.

Up Next

The Wildcats remain home, hosting Purdue Northwest on Sunday, September 17, at 12 p.m.