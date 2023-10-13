GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team continued its road trip with a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to face off against the Davenport Panthers. The Wildcats netted both goals in the second half, going on to win 2-0.

The Wildcat contributors were as expected, with both Molly Pistorius and Brooke Pietila contributing to the goal column for the ‘Cats. Pistorius also recorded an assist, giving her a multi-point game, and Jillian Thompson recorded her seventh shutout of the season.

The Wildcats now improve to 8-1-3 overall with a 4-1-3 conference record, as the Panthers fall to 4-4-3 overall with a 1-4-3 conference record. The Wildcats now have its sights set on making up ground against the GVSU Lakers on Sunday, who sit atop the GLIAC table.

With that win, head coach Jon Sandoval became the second-most winningest coach in program history with 40 wins in his career.

Goal-scorer Molly Pistorius had this to say after today’s win:

“Awesome team win! We all fought for each other today and came out with a great road win. Cats on top!”

Cat Nips

Molly Pistorius opened the scoring for the Wildcats, registering her league-leading ninth tally of the season

The wait is over for Brooke Pietila, as she netted her first goal of the 2023 campaign and the 13th of her career

Pistorius and Madison Bilbia both recorded their second assists of the season

Goalkeeper Jillian Thompson recorded her seventh shutout of the season, making two saves in the effort

Aside from the keeper, four separate Wildcats played the full ninety minutes (Pietila, Storm, Alexander, and Kiilunen)

The Wildcats outshot the Panthers 13-3, recording seven on-target to DU’s two

The Wildcats earned five corner kicks to Davenports’ one

How It Happened

1st Half

The Wildcats had an opportunity to strike off a set piece opportunity, as Brooke Pietila landed a corner just outside of the box. Molly Pistorius was able to shoot, but the ball didn’t make it to goal. Moments later, Pistorius set up a pass for a wide-open Angelina Perritano, but the ball took a bad bounce and hopped over her foot.

Sami Brown was able to put a ball ahead of her defender and use her speed to get through the line. She caught up to the ball a few yards outside of the right post and tried to cross a ball into the box, but the keeper came off her line to stop the pass from getting through.

The Wildcats controlled the play in the first half, but couldn’t show anything for it. The green and gold outshot its opponents 5-0, with three of those being on target, as well as recording two corner kicks to Davenport zero.

2nd Half

It didn’t take long for the ‘Cats to score into the second half, as the first goal of the match came just over four minutes in. Madison Bilbia pushed the pace down the left-hand side and slid a cross into the box that found a wide-open Pistorius who made no mistake from the 8-yard line to earn the first lead of the evening.

Not five minutes later, Pistorius caused a turnover that she was able to corral and make headway toward goal. Pietila was up on the attack with her, and Pistorius slid the ball in a perfect area for Pietila to flick it past the keeper and gain a two-goal cushion early into the second frame.

The Wildcats then went on to close out the second half with stout defensive play, and the game remained 2-0.

Up Next

The ‘Cats continue its road trip with a visit to Allendale, Michigan, for a heavyweight match-up against the Grand Valley State Lakers on Sunday, October 15, at 1 p.m.