HAMMOND, Ind. – After scoreless play throughout most of the match, the Purdue Northwest University Pride scored in the 84th minute for a 1-0 victory over the NMU men’s soccer team on Friday. NMU is now 3-3-1 and 2-1 in the GLIAC.

After a scoreless first half, the second half was trending in the same direction until six minutes to go, when Lucas Bravo Olle of the Pride found the netting for the game’s lone score. Purdue Northwest claimed the 1-0 victory over Northern.

PNW led in shots 8-3 and shots on goal 5-2. NMU led in corner kick 7-4 in the match.

“I’m disappointed with the efforts today, mainly because we know we are much more capable then what we showed today, and I’ll take the blame on that,” Coach Fatovic said after the contest. “It’s my job to prepare our boys to play, and from the first whistle, we were second to everything and out-worked by a hungrier team. It’s a tough lesson to learn, but in this league and on the road you can’t take anything for granted and I promise Wildcats fans will never see a performance like that again from our team. Now we rest, recover and get ready for an absolute battle against Davenport on Sunday.”

First Half

The start to the game did not consist of any scoring chances, as neither team managed a shot in the first 15 minutes of play. The Wildcats held the lone corner kick.

With just five minutes left in the half, the Pride put the first shot on goal in the game, but Alex Weaver denied PNW’s shot to get on the board.

The Pride found themselves with a great scoring opportunity with two minutes left in the half, but the shot sailed north of the crossbar.

The teams reached halftime where they started, at a 0-0 tie. PNW had two shots on goal, holding NMU without one.

Second Half

NMU got their first shot in the 61st minute from Philipp Rimmler, but the sides remained squared at zero early in the second half.

After some back-and forth play late in the match, PNW finally broke through in the 84th minute on a goal from Lucas Bravo Olle to take a late 1-0 lead.

The Pride would hold on for a 1-0 shutout victory over the Wildcats.

A Look at the Stats

PNW led in shots 8-3 and shots on goal 5-2.

NMU led in corner kick 7-4 in the match.

Tomasso Lami and Casey Miller had the shots on goal for the ‘Cats.

Up Next

The Wildcats will look to rebound at Davenport on Sunday, September 18 as they matchup with the Panthers. Opening kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.