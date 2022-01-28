MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Wildcat hockey team returned to the ice on Friday (Jan. 28), falling 6-1 to the Lake Superior State Lakers in a CCHA battle.

Lake Superior State would jump on the Wildcats early with the game’s first goal just over a minute in. Josh Nixon scored his sixth of the season for the Lakers on a breakaway with the assist coming from Benito Posa.

After a few minutes of finding some nice offensive opportunities, the Wildcats would get the first power play of the game with seven minutes left in the first period. Alex Frye was presented with a good scoring chance in front of the net and David Keefer rang one off the iron, but the Lakers penalty kill held strong to keep it a goal difference.

With just over two minutes to go in the opening period, the Lakers would head to their own man advantage with NMU getting called for tripping. LSSU would capitalize when Miroslav Mucha would light the lamp for the Lakers for his sixth goal of the season. Boudon and Bengtsson assisted.

Just over a minute later, Mucha would score again to end the period hot for the visitors. LSSU would head to the locker room with a 3-0 lead and a 9-7 shot advantage after the opening twenty.

Northern would make it a 3-1 game less than three minutes into the second period when David Keefer who would then bury his sixth of the year past the Lakers netminder on the power play. The goal came in David Keefer’s 100th career game. Hank Crone tallied his 25th assist on the goal.

Nearing the midway point of period two, each team would get tagged for roughing after the whistle. In addition, the Lakers captain would get called for kicking and receive a game misconduct. The teams would skate 5-on-4 for five minutes. Despite several shots on goal, the ‘Cats were not able to capitalize and the game remained 3-1.

LSSU would score just a couple of minutes later as Logan Jenuwine stretched the lead back to three for the visiting Lakers. Henrikson and Williams assisted on the goal.

Skating 4-on-4, the Lakers would add a second member to the penalty box and the Wildcats would get a chance to get the deficit back to a pair. LSSU was called for their second five-minute major on the play and NMU would have an opportunity to close out period two strong.

The Lakers defense kept the ‘Cats out of the net and it remained 4-1 after two periods. The ‘Cats found much more offense in the second, outshooting LSSU 24-4.

The Wildcats would open period three with two minutes remaining on the man advantage, but the LSSU penalty kill prevailed once again to keep it 4-1.

The Wildcats could not score on one more power play halfway through the third period. NMU again peppered the goaltender, but Seth Eisele held strong between the pipes for LSSU.

Mirroring their fourth goal of the game, the Lakers would kill off a penalty and soon later score as Nixon netted his second on the night to make it 5-1 visitors.

The Lakers would make it 6-1 on a late goal from Cole Craft.

Despite a 42-21 shot advantage on the night, the Wildcats fell 6-1 to LSSU and will look to earn a series split tomorrow.

GOALS

The Lakers would get on the board quickly with a breakaway goal from Josh Nixon. Benito Posa would get credit for the assist.

Miroslav Mucha scored his sixth of the season for the Lakers on the power play to take a two goal lead. Boudon and Bengtsson would get the assists.

Just over a minute later, Mucha would add another to make it 3-0 Lakers after the first period. Jenuwine and Henrikson assisted on the goal.

In his 100th career game, David Keefer would score his sixth of the season on the power play 2:46 into the second period. Hank Crone would tie the NCAA lead with his 25th assist this year.

Logan Jenuwine made it 4-1 Lakers 12:19 into the second period. Henrikson and Williams got the helpers on the goal.

Josh Nixon scored his second of the night to make it 5-1 LSSU with seven minutes left in the third period. Roloson and Wildauer got credited with the setup.

Cole Craft finished off the night for the Lakers, making it 6-1 in the closing minutes. Mucha and Henrikson assisted for LSSU.

KEY STATS

David Keefer scored his sixth goal of the season in his 100th career game on the collegiate ice.

Hank Crone recorded his NCAA-tying 25th assist of the season.

Northern held a 42-21 shot advantage on the night.

Lakers goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 41 shots en route to his sixth victory this year.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats and Lakers will be back at it tomorrow night (Jan. 29) from the Berry Events Center.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:37 p.m.

