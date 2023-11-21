MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU women’s basketball team took on the number one team in the nation, the Ashland University Eagles. Despite leading at multiple points in the game, including the start of the final frame, the Eagles pulled away in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats would fall 71-60.

Makaylee Kuhn had another dominant performance, scoring 23 points with four rebounds and two assists off 9-18 shooting from the field. Ana Rhude was next with eight points and three rebounds, and Mackenzie Holzwart led the team in rebounds with nine.

The Wildcats fall to 4-1 on the season, the first loss of the season, and the Eagles improve to 5-0.

Cat Nips

Kuhn’s 23 points paced all athletes; Zoe Miller from Ashland had 22, Kuhn hit season high’s in field goals made and attempted

Holzwart’s nine boards paced all athletes

The ‘Cats shot 22-56 from the field, and 6-19 from deep. The Eagles shot 28-57 from the field, and 11-21 from beyond the arc.

Despite falling by double digits, the ‘Cats led the game for a similar amount as the Eagles (NMU led for 17:27, 43.6% of the game; ASU led for 17:43. 44.3%)

How It Happened

1st Quarter

The ‘Cats held a two-point lead over the nation’s best team after the first quarter, leading 12-10 on 5-16 shooting. The teams were even at 11 rebounds a piece.

2nd Quarter

The ‘Cats relinquished the lead going into the half, as the Eagles outscored the ‘Cats 19-16 with an efficient 8-13 shooting with 3-5 from beyond the arc. The ‘Cats also shot well in the second, going 6-11 with 4-8 three-point shooting. The Eagles outboarded the ‘Cats 6-3, and the ‘Cats led by nine points at one point. The Eagles held a one-point lead going into the half.

3rd Quarter

The Eagles once again narrowly edged the ‘Cats in the third quarter, outscoring the ‘Cats 17-14. The ‘Cats shot 5-14 from the field and 1-5 from the three-point line, whereas the Eagles shot 7-15 from the field and excelled from beyond the arc with 3-4 shooting. The Eagles outboarded the ‘Cats 10-6, but their largest lead was only five points.

4th Quarter

The ‘Cats overcame the four-point deficit and took a three-point lead just over three minutes into the quarter, but a 21-7 run from the Eagles down the stretch proved to be too much for the ‘Cats to claw back from.

Up Next

The ‘Cats are on the road this weekend, with back-to-back tilts against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth this coming weekend.