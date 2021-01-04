Wildcats Fall In Conference Contest To #5 Minnesota State

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Wildcat hockey team fought hard Sunday evening to even out the season series with fifth-ranked Minnesota State but were unable to answer late as they fell 4-0 to the Mavericks. The Northern Michigan University team is now 2-4-0 to start their 2020-21 campaign and are 0-2-0-0 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association contests.

For the second night in a row, the Mavericks struck first but the first period stats went strongly in favor of the home Wildcats. The team in gold led 8-4 in shots on goal, and faceoffs won, 10-5.

The Mavericks scored again on the power play in the second period to make it a 2-0 game through 40 minutes of play. Nolan Kent continued to look strong in net as the junior had stopped 18 of 20 shots heading into the final period of regulation.

When the final horn sounded Minnesota State had net two more goals, including one on the empty net late in the period for the 4-0 final.

KEY STATS

Newcomer Alex Frye led the team in shots Sunday evening, firing four pucks on net, but was unable to break the Mavericks netminding for his first goal as a Wildcat.

Nolan Kent finished the night with 21 saves on 24 shots faced for a .890 save percentage.

Ben Newhouse led a strong defensive effort in game two against the Mavericks, blocking six shots.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats host U.P. rival Lake Superior State Jan. 8-9. Puck drop for Friday night is set for 7 p.m. before a 6 p.m. start the following night.

Latest Posts