Wildcats fall to Michigan Tech Saturday night

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University Wildcat hockey team fell to 1-2 on the season after a tough battle against Michigan Technological University went in favor of the Huskies, 3-1.

MTU found twine first when Broetzman picked up the puck in the Wildcat offensive zone after an NMU shot bounced off the pads of Pietila and took it all the way up ice, beating Connor Ryckman glove side for the 1-0 tally.

The two teams posted a fairly even battle the remainder of the period, with the Wildcats blocking six shots to keep it a one-goal game heading into the first intermission. Ryckman stood tall, stopping 12 of 13 shots in the frame.

The second period opened with the Wildcats killing off the remaining 4:18 of a penalty kill, gathering momentum and pressuring the Husky defensive core but were unable to break the goal line and skated to a 1-0 score at the second intermission.

The Wildcats opened the period with a handful of shots on net and spent the majority of the first four minutes in their offensive zone but a quick shot from the Huskies at 4:01 of the third got past Ryckman’s blocker for the 2-0 tally.

Vincent de Mey broke the Wildcat scoring drought at 6:39 of the third period when he flipped the puck over Pietila on the backhand to cut the deficit in half.

MTU answered soon after though, firing a backhander of their own beyond Ryckman to make it 3-1. The goal proved to be the final one of the night.

GOALS

Colby Enns spurred the offensive push, picking the puck up in the Wildcats’ defensive end and carrying it up the ice where it found the stick of David Keefer. Keefer made a spin move to beat the Husky defender and sent the puck to Vincent de Mey who awaited the pass with nothing between him and the goaltender. Corralling the puck, he was able to beat Pietila top shelf for the Wildcats’ lone goal of the night.

KEY STATS

The Wildcats posted 22 shots on goal on Saturday night with Vincent de Mey and Ben Newhouse each registering three on net, a team best.

Connor Ryckman posted a career-high saves with 29 on the night.

The team was perfect on the penalty kill stifling all four Husky chances, including a five-minute major and brief five-on-three opportunity.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats enter the holiday break with three games under their belt. The team returns to action on Dec. 30 at Ferris State University for a matinee game. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

