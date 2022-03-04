SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Hockey Team traveled to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. to open up the CCHA Mason Cup Tournament.

The Wildcats took the first game by a score of 5-1.

1st Period

Friday night’s contest started slow, but the play ramped up halfway through the period. The Wildcats got some great looks in front of the net, but couldn’t convert. The Lakers got a few looks of their own.

The Wildcats finished the period with seven shots on goal, and the Lakers finished with six. With a penalty-free period from both sides, the ‘Cats and the Lakers were tied 0-0 at the end of the first period.

AJ Vanderbeck led the ‘Cats with four shots.

Goaltender Charlie Glockner stood tall in the crease, saving six shots.

2nd Period

The second period started a little bit faster than the first. Charlie Glockner came up with a massive save to keep the game scoreless.

Just two minutes later, Glockner flashed some leather with two more big-time saves.

Hank Crone had an opportunity in front of the net, but Lakers Goaltender Seth Eisele got a pad on it.

With another great opportunity, the ‘Cats convert. Alex Frye gathered the rebound and found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season, giving the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead. Trevor Cosgrove and Mack Byers assisted.

The ‘Cats extended their lead to 2-0 with Mack Byers’s fourth goal of the season. Alex Frye set up Byers beautifully for the goal. Frye and Connor Marritt got the assists on the goal.

Ben Newhouse got his 100th block of the season late in the second period.

Charlie Glockner was a beast between the pipes in the period. He now has 11 saves on the game.

After another penalty-x period from both sides. The ‘Cats took a 2-0 lead into the locker room. The shots on goal were 15-11 NMU.



3rd Period

Talk about starting the period with a bang. Hampus Eriksson with a filthy between the legs goal. Hank Crone and AJ Vanderbeck assisted. That was Eriksson’s sixth goal of the year. Crone with assist number 30.

Moments later we had our first two penalties of the game, Mitchell Oliver for the Lakers, and AJ Vanderbeck for the ‘Cats.

The Lakers got an opportunity for their first goal, but the ‘Cats defense stood strong.

Shooters Shoot! AJ Vanderbeck netted the ‘Cats’ fourth goal of the game. Vanderbeck now has twenty-three goals on the year. Hampus Eriksson added an assist.

After a cross-checking penalty, the ‘Cats were able to kill a Lakers power-play.

Bo Hanson added a fifth goal for the ‘Cats and empty netter with an assist from Ben Newhouse.

The Lakers got their first goal of the game from Brandon Puricelli. Assisting on the goal were Louis Boudon and Harrison Roy.

The ‘Cats held on for a 5-1 victory over the Lakers.

Goals

Alex Frye with his seventh goal of the season. Trevor Cosgrove and Mack Byers had the assists on the goal.

Mack Byers with his fourth goal of the season. Alex Frye and Connor Marritt had the assists on goal number two.

Hampus Eriksson with his sixth of the season, which was SportCenter Top 10 worthy. Between the legs top left of the net. Hank Crone and AJ Vanderbeck with assists.

AJ Vanderbeck with his twenty-third of the season. Hampus Eriksson added the assist

Bo Hanson scored the final goal for the ‘Cats. His third of the year. Ben Newhouse added an assist on that goal.

Brandon Puricelli scored the lone goal for the Lakers. Louis Boudon and Harrison Roy had assists.

Key Stats

AJ Vanderbeck scored his 23rd goal of the season.

Hank Crone added his 30th assist of the season.

Charlie Glockner saved 17 shots.

Ben Newhouse blocked his 100th shot of the season.

Up Next

The Wildcats are looking for a sweep tomorrow night against Lake Superior State and advance to CCHA Semifinals. Puck drop in Sault Ste. Marie is set for 6:07 pm.

