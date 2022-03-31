MARQUETTE, Mich.-Northern Michigan University Women’s Track and Field will begin their outdoor season as they head to Platteville, Wis. on Saturday (April 2) for the Pioneer Meet hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

A Season Ago

In 2021, the Wildcats finished fourth in the GLIAC Championships and were led by Nina Augsten, who landed on the All-GLIAC Second Team for her performance in the 100m hurdles and other events throughout the season.

At the GLIAC Championships, Augsten earned a second place podium finish in the heptathlon, placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.89), fifth in the shot put (10.21m), seventh in the 200-meter dash (27.12), third in the long jump (4.99m), second in the javelin throw (32.21m), and fourth in the 800-meter run (2:44.93).

Preseason Poll

The Wildcats have been picked to finish fifth in the GLIAC preseason poll as voted on by the coaches.

1. Grand Valley State 81 (9)

2. Saginaw Valley State 73 (1)

3. Wayne State 59

4. Davenport 57

5. Northern Michigan 50

6. Parkside 41

7. Michigan Tech 34

8. Northwood 25

9. Ferris State 20

10. Lake Superior State 10

Indoor Season

The Green and Gold are coming off of a fifth place finish in the Indoor Track & Field GLIAC Championships at the end of February. NMU saw a couple of standout performances from the indoor season that they will look to build on heading into the outdoor schedule.

Freshman Crystal Walker was named All-Region in the 60m hurdles by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). On February 11, Walker ran the 60m hurdles in a time of 8.72 in a preliminary heat race, breaking the previous school record of 8.77 that she set earlier in the season. She was also named freshman field athlete of the meet at the GLIAC Championships with a third place finish in the pentathlon along with top finishes in the long jump and 60m hurdles.

Senior Izabelle Peterson also had several standout performances from the indoor season. Peterson finished first in the 60m finals with a time of 7.88 seconds to start the season at Oshkosh. Peterson also finished first in the 200m finals with a time of 25.97 seconds at Oshkosh. In the 300m races at the W-C-W Tri Meet, Peterson set a school record with a time of 40.54, taking home second place in the event.

Up Next

The Wildcats will continue their campaign next week as they head downstate for the Hillsdale Invitational taking place April 8-9.

