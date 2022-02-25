MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University Wildcat hockey team continued their winning ways on Friday (Feb. 26), taking a commanding 7-1 victory over the visiting Ferris State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats will now have a shot at home ice for the first round of the CCHA playoffs heading into the last day of the regular season.



GAME SUMMARY

1st Period

AJ Vanderbeck got the ‘Cats rolling early, sniping one to the far side past the netminder to give NMU a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the contest. Trevor Cosgrove recorded the assist.

Just over five minutes into the frame, Vanderbeck was whistled for tripping and the Green and Gold faced the first penalty kill of the night.

NMU fought it off, and found a 2-on-1 going the other way. David Keefer snagged a rebound right in front and shuffled the puck over the shoulder of the goalie for a 2-0 lead. Hank Crone was credited with the apple, his 27th on the campaign.

The Wildcats faced another penalty kill, as Michael Van Unen was called for a trip with 1:47 to go in the period.

Northern took their 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Shots on goal were NMU 13-12.

2nd Period

The Green and Gold started the period how they needed to, fighting off the final ticks of the Van Unen penalty that carried over from the first.

Hank Crone made it 3-0 ‘Cats 1:32 into the period, lighting the lamp for his 12th of the season. Brett Willits and AJ Vanderbeck had the setup for NMU.

The Wildcats were presented with their first man-advantage of the night, but the Bulldogs special teams staved off another NMU tally, and it remained 3-0 halfway through the period.

With 9:30 on the clock, Tanner Vescio sniped home his second of the season from the blue line. Tyrell Boucher and Vincent de Mey had the apples for the ‘Cats.



David Keefer made it 5-0, scoring his second on the night just over two minutes later, beating the goalkeeper glove side. Andre Ghantous and Trevor Cosgrove assisted for NMU’s fifth tally.

AJ Vanderbeck soon later made it 6-0, scoring his 22nd of the season. Hampus Eriksson and Hank Crone set up the tally.

NMU led 6-0 after two with a 27-20 edge in shots on goal.

3rd Period

Andre Ghantous gave the Wildcats a touchdown lead 50 seconds into the period, taking a loose puck and sliding it past the goalkeeper. David Keefer and Ben Newhouse assisted for NMU.

NMU had a goal waved off seven minutes into the period for a high stick. The ‘Cats continued to apply pressure to FSU.

David Keefer was whistled for a faceoff violation and the Bulldogs got on the board, as Bradley Marek scored on the power play to make it 7-1.

The Wildcats closed out the game strong, taking a commanding 7-1 win over the Bulldogs.



GOALS

AJ Vanderbeck scored 1:18 into the contest, finding the twine on a wrist shot to the top left corner. It was his 21st goal this season. Trevor Cosgrove assisted on the goal.

scored 1:18 into the contest, finding the twine on a wrist shot to the top left corner. It was his 21st goal this season. assisted on the goal. David Keefer scored his ninth this season with 12:18 to go in the first, taking a rebound in front of the net and ushering it past the netminder. Hank Crone assisted for the 27th time this season.

scored his ninth this season with 12:18 to go in the first, taking a rebound in front of the net and ushering it past the netminder. assisted for the 27th time this season. Hank Crone scored his 12th of the season, banking one in off the far pipe 1:28 into the 2nd period. Willits and Vanderbeck assisted.

scored his 12th of the season, banking one in off the far pipe 1:28 into the 2nd period. Willits and Vanderbeck assisted. With 9:30 left in the 2nd, Tanner Vescio lit the lamp for the second time this season. Tyrell Boucher and Vincent de Mey assisted.

lit the lamp for the second time this season. and assisted. David Keefer scored his second of the night with 7:25 left in the second period. Cosgrove and Ghantous assisted on the play.

scored his second of the night with 7:25 left in the second period. Cosgrove and Ghantous assisted on the play. AJ Vanderbeck scored his 22nd of the season with 4:09 to go in the second. Crone and Eriksson had the assists.

scored his 22nd of the season with 4:09 to go in the second. Crone and Eriksson had the assists. Andre Ghantous made it 7-0 less than a minute into the third. Keefer and Newhouse assisted.

made it 7-0 less than a minute into the third. Keefer and Newhouse assisted. Ferris State got on the board in the third, as Bradley Marek tallied a score on the man-advantage. B. Michaelian and McLaren assisted.

KEY STATS

AJ Vanderbeck scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season. He is currently second in the country in the category.

scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season. He is currently second in the country in the category. David Keefer scored twice, tallying his 9th and 10 this season.

scored twice, tallying his 9th and 10 this season. Hank Crone added a goal and two assists to reach 40 points on the season, now good for a top-5 mark in DI hockey.

added a goal and two assists to reach 40 points on the season, now good for a top-5 mark in DI hockey. NMU out shot the Bulldogs 36-29.

Charlie Glockner had a nice night in between the pipes, rejecting 28 of 29 shots directed his way.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will finish out the regular season schedule tomorrow night, matching up with the Ferris State Bulldogs once more. Puck drop is slated for 6:37 p.m. Stay tuned to NMU Hockey and the CCHA for all potential CCHA playoff news.