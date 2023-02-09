GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Max Weisbrod recorded a 14-point, 13-assist double-double, Max Bjorklund chipped in 19, and three other Wildcats reached double figures as Northern Michigan used a balanced attack to defeat the Davenport Panthers 81-64 Thursday on the road.

Weisbrod’s career-high 13 assists marked a single-game high in any GLIAC matchup this season. Max Bjorklund led the offensive attack with 19 points, while Dylan Kuehl, Sam Schultz, and Sam Privet each hit double figures to boot. Davenport’s Marcedus Leech Jr. poured in a game-high 25 for the Panthers.

Northern Michigan was 32-65 (49.2%) from the floor on the night. NMU held the home team under 40%, as DU shot at a clip of 24-61 (39.3%).

With the victory, NMU improves to 18-6 (10-4). The loss dropped Davenport to 6-17 (2-11).

How it Happened

The game got going with DU ahead 4-0, but a Max Weisbrod three moments later gave NMU a 7-6 lead they would not look back on. Several ‘Cats were contributing early and often. After Sam Schultz was inserted off the bench, he connected on back-to-back baskets to build a double digit cushion at 21-11.

The ‘Cats would push it to 15 at 26-11, but Davenport rattled off seven straight to cut the deficit under ten. When the score read 28-21 with 5:04 to play, Sam Schultz got a shooter’s bounce on a triple, his first of the season, to help regain a double-digit advantage. The game would not see a single-digit gap the rest of the way.

NMU led 42-28 at intermission, with Schultz guiding the way at 10 points. Weisbrod added another seven points to go along with a more notable seven assists.

Weisbrod’s impressive night was on full display to start the second half, as he finished an acrobatic and-one on the half’s opening possession. Another two from the freshman capped off a 7-0 run that saw the lead balloon to 21 at 49-28.

After a 55-33 edge for NMU, Davenport briefly made it interesting, nearly chopping the deficit in half with a 10-0 run to make it a 12-point game. NMU responded with eight straight, as Bjorklund hit consecutive baskets to push the lead back to 19 with a dozen minutes to play.

For each blow the Panthers delivered down the stretch attempting to claw back into it, the Wildcats had the answer. The ‘Cats saw the largest lead at 22 with 1:44 to play as NMU played efficiently from start to finish for the 81-64 road win.

Postgame Notes

Max Weisbrod’d career-high 13 assists marked a high for any GLIAC game this season. It is also the second-most assists by a freshman throughout Division II hoops this season. The double-double was also the first of his career.

Max Bjorklund paced the ‘Cat attack with 19 points. He has now scored 11+ points in each of the last nine games.

Marcedus Leech Jr. scored 25 points for the Panthers as he took over the GLIAC scoring lead.

Northern Michigan shot 32-65 (49.2%) from the floor on the night. NMU held the home team under a 40% shooting clip, as DU went 24-61 (39.3%).

The Wildcats controlled the paint, outscoring DU 40-26 down low.

Northern is now 11-3 against Davenport all-time.

Up Next

The Wildcats will look to avenge an earlier season loss to Grand Valley State as they head to Allendale on Saturday, February 11 for a match against the Lakers. Tip-off will take place at 3 p.m.