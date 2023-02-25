MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU men’s basketball team struggled in the first half and trailed by as many as 11 early in the second half, but a 22-9 run to close out the game emerged the Wildcats as victorious over its 906-rival, 65-57.
Max Bjorklund and Dylan Kuehl each posted 15 points to lead the Wildcat attack, with Max Weisbrod right behind at 13 points. Kuehl tacked on an impressive 15 rebounds for a 15-15 double-double effort. Dan Gherezerger had 15 for the Huskies.
NMU jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but MTU had the next nine to take the lead. The rest of the first half was played largely within a possession or two, but the Huskies held onto the lead through halftime over the Wildcats, leading 32-26.
MTU opened up the second half with seven of the first nine to lead by 11. NMU managed 10 of the next 12 to pull back within a possession at 43-40.
The Huskies buried a three with 9:20 to go to go up by five, but that would be about all the MTU offense would see the rest of the way. NMU ended the game on a 22-9 run, including an 11-0 stretch, holding Michigan Tech to just one three-point make for their only points over an eight-minute stretch.
The 65-57 win moved the ‘Cats to 21-7 on the season heading into the GLIAC Tournament.
Postgame Notes
- The Wildcats shot 24-55 (43.6%) on the afternoon. The Huskies were 21-58 (36.2%).
- Each side struggled from deep, as NMU was 4-13 (30.8%) and MTU was 8-28 (28.6%).
- Max Bjorklund finished the regular season with 20.3 PPG, leading the GLIAC.
- Bjorklund scored in double figures for the 13th straight contest.
- Kuehl’s 15 rebounds to go along with 17 in the matchup with MTU earlier in the season gave him 32 in two matchups vs the Huskies this season.
- Dylan Kuehl also ended up leading the league in regular season rebounding at 6.9/game.
Up Next
The Wildcats will be the No.3 seed in the GLIAC Tournament and will host Saginaw Valley State on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.