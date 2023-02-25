MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU men’s basketball team struggled in the first half and trailed by as many as 11 early in the second half, but a 22-9 run to close out the game emerged the Wildcats as victorious over its 906-rival, 65-57.

Max Bjorklund and Dylan Kuehl each posted 15 points to lead the Wildcat attack, with Max Weisbrod right behind at 13 points. Kuehl tacked on an impressive 15 rebounds for a 15-15 double-double effort. Dan Gherezerger had 15 for the Huskies.

NMU jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but MTU had the next nine to take the lead. The rest of the first half was played largely within a possession or two, but the Huskies held onto the lead through halftime over the Wildcats, leading 32-26.

MTU opened up the second half with seven of the first nine to lead by 11. NMU managed 10 of the next 12 to pull back within a possession at 43-40.

The Huskies buried a three with 9:20 to go to go up by five, but that would be about all the MTU offense would see the rest of the way. NMU ended the game on a 22-9 run, including an 11-0 stretch, holding Michigan Tech to just one three-point make for their only points over an eight-minute stretch.

The 65-57 win moved the ‘Cats to 21-7 on the season heading into the GLIAC Tournament.

Postgame Notes

The Wildcats shot 24-55 (43.6%) on the afternoon. The Huskies were 21-58 (36.2%).

Each side struggled from deep, as NMU was 4-13 (30.8%) and MTU was 8-28 (28.6%).

Max Bjorklund finished the regular season with 20.3 PPG, leading the GLIAC.

Bjorklund scored in double figures for the 13th straight contest.

Kuehl’s 15 rebounds to go along with 17 in the matchup with MTU earlier in the season gave him 32 in two matchups vs the Huskies this season.

Dylan Kuehl also ended up leading the league in regular season rebounding at 6.9/game.

Up Next

The Wildcats will be the No.3 seed in the GLIAC Tournament and will host Saginaw Valley State on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.