MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team welcomed the GLIAC-leading Parkside Rangers to town and took care of business, routing the Rangers by a score of 73-47. The ‘Cats dominated the hardwood as they never trailed the entire game, and held their opponent to season-low total points.

The ‘Cats improved to 19-7 overall and 11-5 in conference play, as the Rangers fall to 18-7 overall and 11-4 in conference play.

How It Happened

The Wildcats won the opening tip-off and made quick work to take an early lead, as Max Bjorklund found Max Weisbrod wide open in the corner and sunk a three. Weisbrod remained hot early, as he was forced to pull up from the logo and hit another three-pointer as the buzzer sounded, doubling the ‘Cats lead early.

A large part of the Wildcat’s early success was their rebounding, pulling down five offensive boards and nine total to Parkside’s three total. This mixed with good shooting lead the Wildcats to an early 18-6 lead.

The ‘Cats would maintain a 32-21 lead into the final few minutes of the first half, as Max Weibrod lead the way with eight points and three assists, maintaining dominant around the glass with 19 rebounds to Parkside’s eight.

The ‘Cats would go into the half owning a 38-25 lead, dominating the glass with 26 rebounds to Parksides’ 13, and led the game for almost the entire first half (19:43, 98.6%). The Wildcats were efficient on offense, shooting 17-36 from the field (47.2%), dishing 11 total assists, and playing clean defense by not allowing a single free throw on three total fouls.

The ‘Cats came out of the recess on a 10-2 run, led by Max Bjorklund’s four points, to pad the lead they built in the first half. They continued to be dominant on the glass pulling down seven boards to Parkside’s three and continued to be a well-oiled offensive machine with 5-10 shooting and three assists. Parkside opened the frame going 0-5.

The ‘Cats maintained their dominant play by outsourcing the opposition 24-9 in the first half of the second frame, on 10-16 shooting compared to Parkside’s 3-13, and maintaining dominant board play as they out-rebounded the Rangers 12-5.

The ‘Cats found their largest lead of the game after Max Bjorklund eclipsed the 20-point mark off a smooth step-beck, then a Max Weisbrod triple to make the score 69-38, a 31-point lead, with five minutes to go in the half. The Wildcats maintained their lead, and rode it all the way to the final buzzer, winning the game 73-47.

Postgame Notes

Max Bjorklund led the way for the Wildcats, amassing 22 points on 11-16 shooting from the field. Max also pulled down seven boards and dished out three helpers.

Max Weisbrod was equally efficient for the ‘Cats, putting up 15 points on 5-9 shooting from the field and 4-7 shooting from deep. Weisbrod dished out a team-high seven assists and had four rebounds along with two steals.

The ‘Cats heavily out-rebounded the Rangers pulling down 45 to Parkside’s 24, led almost the entire game (39:43, 99.3%), and the ‘Cats largest lead on the night was 31 points.

The Wildcats held the Rangers to 47, a new season low for the Wildcats.

Jamir Simpson and Samni Fajana both had 10 points for the Rangers.

Up Next

The Wildcats will host the Purdue Northwest Pride on Saturday, February 18, at 11 a.m. The Wildcats will honor their seniors before the game.