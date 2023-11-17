MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University outscored the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs 20-8 in the fourth and 64-37 over the final three frames for a 74-53 victory. NMU improved to 4-0 with the win.

Makaylee Kuhn led the team with 21 points, going a clean 8-8 from the charity stripe. Following behind her was Mackenzie Holzwart with 14 points. Sam Wall paced the Mustangs with 12 points.

NMU shot 26-62 (41.9%) from the floor while SMSU was 19-55 (34.5%). On the 3-point line, the ‘Cats made 10/27 (37.0%) and the Mustangs were 7/29 (24.1%).

How It Happened

The ‘Cats held on to a solid lead for the majority of the first ten minutes, up 10-2 four minutes in. The Mustangs closed the quarter with a 14-0 run, jumping ahead of the ‘Cats 16-10. Jacy Weisbrod led the ‘Cats with five points off the bench while Mackenzie Holzwart also made an impact with a triple.

Despite the second quarter starting out with the ‘Cats down by six, they were able to run it around in the final minutes of the first half. As the team skimmed closer to the Mustangs, SMSU would find another layup to get ahead of the Wildcats. NMU ended the first half on an 11-4 run that was started on a Sarah Newcomer triple. The ‘Cats held a slim 31-29 edge at the break.

The lead for the ‘Cats bled into the second half through an abundance of buckets and a slew of 3-pointers by Kayla Tierney, Kuhn, and Holzwart. The Wildcats would head into the fourth quarter with a nine-point cusion at 54-45, with Kuhn accumulating 15 of those points and Holzwart close behind with 12 of her own.

In a game where not much separation was made prior to the fourth quarter, buckets made by Kuhn, Holzwart, Newcomer, and Ana Rhude widened the gap with the game winding down. Stout defense and gritty layps down the stretch propelled the Wildcats to a 74-53 victory over the Mustangs.

Postgame Notes

Makaylee Kuhn dropped 21 points along with five rebounds and five assists

Mackenzie Holzwart added 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, while Kayla Tierney had 11. Jacy Weisbrod chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.

In a game that saw several balanced stats between the sides, the Mustangs turned the ball over six more times than NMU (18-12). This led to the ‘Cats almost doubling up SMSU in points off turnovers, 23-14.

Up Next

The Wildcats will be back home when they play defending national champion Ashland University on November 21 at 3 p.m. before heading back on the road for weekend matchups against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.