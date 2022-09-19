MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU Volleyball team is coming off a split weekend at home and is looking to take the win against rival team the Michigan Technological University Huskies this Tuesday, Sept, 20 at 7 p.m.

GREEN OUT THE VANDAMENT

The ‘Cats are looking to cover the stands in a sea of green this Tuesday. NMU will be providing green t-shirts through a first come, first serve process. Limited to one shirt per person.

GLIAC Standings

The Wildcats sit comfortably in third place in the GLIAC rankings, with a 10-2 overall record.

Follow Along

Live Stats: bit.ly/3A5i5Uu

Live Stream: bit.ly/3TO1wWj

Key Returners

Jacqueline Smith is back playing for the Wildcats. Smith finished third in the GLIAC and led the team in both kills per set (3.77) and total kills (381). She also led in Total attacks with 1155 and was fourth in hitting percentage with .182% last season.

All-GLIAC earners Lizzy Stark and Meghan Meyer are also back on the NMU roster. Stark and Meyer were second and third on the Wildcats in kills with 298 and 218, per set with 3.20 and 2.16, and all-out attacks with 844 and 508. Meyer led the team in hitting percentage with .281%, and Stark was second in digs with 251.

NMU vs. MTU

The last time the two teams met, Michigan Tech won in a straight three-set match. The Wildcats and the Huskies have competed against each other since the beginning of program history, playing 117 games. The Wildcats hold the career wins record with 87-30.