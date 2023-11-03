MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team played its second-to-last regular season home game against GLIAC competitor Saginaw Valley State University on Friday night, taking thw win with ease in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-14.

Jacqueline Smith led the Wildcats in kills with 10 with the backbone of Lauren Van Remortel to assist her, as she assisted on 31 kills on the night. Liesl Haugen was the silent killer in today’s match, recovering 22 total digs from the back row.

Set One

The Wildcats started out hot in the opening rallies of play, taking the first point with their classic tic-tac-toe, ending in a kill by Smith. Points were coming easy for the ‘Cats, as Angelina Negron stepped up to the net to block two attack attempts by the Cardinals, denying them of success. Northern led 7-2.

Haugen and Caylie Barlage ran to the back of the court on multiple occasions to help keep the ball in play as the Cardinals continuously sent it deep, making a great pass to outside hitter Evynn Layshock, the ‘Cats went up 13-3.

Saginaw was able to run a few points off of Wildcat faults and a couple service aces of their own, making the score 17-13 for the ‘Cats. Northern continued to put pressure on them, however, setting up all the big hitters. Meghan Meyer and Smith could not be denied a kill.

As Northern hit the 20-point mark, there was no sign of letting up, taking four of the last five points, all successful kills from Smith and Meyer to secure set one with ease, 25-15.

Set Two

The Cardinals had some favorable plays in the opening exchanges of set two, going on a three-point run. Northern turned around and one upped the Cardinals, taking the next four points, two off of Saginaw faults and the other two were well executed kills from Helen Beiring and Meyer as the ‘Cats led 6-4.

As Northern took the serve, Barlage nailed two service aces, keeping the ‘Cats in possession. Van Remortel went on to set up Layshock who produced a missile of a kill, extending the lead to 10-7.

The Saginaw hitters were in fight mode as they attempted to pound down into the Northern court, but were denied by a huge solo block from Olivia Webber, keeping the Cardinals at bay.

When the score hit 19-16 for the ‘Cats, the Cardinals took a timeout. Once returning to the court, a long rally broke out, leading the Cardinals to a big point, tightening the score. But the Wildcats responded and ran away with it despite two very long rallies for the final two points of the set. Northern secured set two 25-20.

Set Three

The set started out a little shaky as both teams exchanged points, the majority coming from each other’s faults. Beiring stepped in to change the pace, dropping two kills in a row with the help of Van Remortel as the Wildcats led 5-3.

Following Beiring’s humbling kills, the Wildcats went on to take the next five points, extending the lead to 10-3. Saginaw refused to go down easy, as they were successful in blocking some Wildcat kills.

Saginaw was doing everything they could to put points on the board, but each time they found themselves producing, the Wildcats turned right around to take one back. Meyer and Layshock both showed their superiority with line drive kills that were unrecoverable, extending the lead even further to 19-12.

The Wildcats closed out set three taking the last five points off of errors and a kill from Smith. Northern took the final set 25-14.

Up Next

Northern returns to Vandament Arena tomorrow, Saturday, November 4 for its final regular season game of the year. NMU will take the court against Wayne State University at 3:30 p.m. on Senior Day.