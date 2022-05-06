ALLENDALE, Mich.– The Northern Michigan University track and field team wrapped up competition at the GLIAC Championships on Friday, May 6. The Wildcats earned 68 points throughout the meet to place fifth out of 11 teams.



The Green and Gold found the podium five times throughout the three-day meet. Crystal Walker won the 100m hurdles and took second in the long jump. Izabelle Peterson placed second in the 100m dash, Calli Rechsteiner took third in the pole vault, and Nina Augsten took third in the heptathlon.



For the full results, click HERE.



On the Track

Freshman Crystal Walker continued to impress by winning the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.44. It was Walker’s second podium finish of the meet. Ellyse Wolfrath also finished the race in eighth, as NMU earned 11 points in the event.



Izabelle Peterson earned 13 points for NMU with a second place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 12.08 and a fourth place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 24.59.



Sydney Romps (1:04.94) and Ahna Larson (1:07.25) went fifth and eighth respectively in the 400m hurdles to give the ‘Cats another five team points.



The Wildcats took fifth in the 4x100m relay to tack on four more points for Northern Michigan.



NMU also took seventh in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:09.96 for a pair of points.



Madison Malon set a personal season best in the 5,000m race with a time of 18:36.14. Teammate Elise Longley followed right behind Malon as the pair of Wildcats went first and second in the first of two heats in the event. Anna Kelley ran in heat two, posting a time of 18:35.30.



In the Field

In the pole vault, a trio of Wildcat competitors earned points for the Green and Gold while all hit personal bests. Calli Rechsteiner earned a third place podium finish with a height of 3.69m. Leah Root was right behind her fourth reaching 3.54m and Mari McClure hit 3.24m. The ‘Cats claimed 12 points in the event.



Up Next

The Wildcats will make their way to North Central College in Naperville, Illinois where the Last Chance meet will take place on May 12-13.

Latest Posts