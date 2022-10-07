MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan university women’s soccer team (8-1-3, 5-1-2) returned to their winning ways in impressive fashion on Friday with a commanding 2-0 victory over Davenport.

NMU tallied a game nine minutes into the game from Rachael Erste and with nine minutes left in the game from Brenna Musser. It was each of their fourth goals on the campaign.

The field felt tilted for the entirety of the contest, as NMU managed 22 total shots to just one for Davenport. All 11 corner kicks also came off the foot of Wildcats.

NMU is back in the win column after two ties and a loss in their previous three matches.

“It was great to get this win and to get us back on track,” Rachael Erste said after the game. “We have to use this momentum for the next game and throughout the remainder of the season.”

“We are really proud of the way the team played today after some hard results the past two weekends,” added Brenna Musser. “We responded all week with intense practices and played like it in the game today.”

First Half

The Wildcats tilted the field to their offensive end early, as Molly Pistorius and Hannah Kastamo each fired testers on the goalkeeper in the opening two minutes.

Moments after their fifth corner in the opening 10 minutes, Calihan Bearden redirected to Rachael Erste who slotted her fourth goal this season into the bottom right corner.

NMU continued to assert dominance over the Panthers early, as they fired away 10 shots and five corners in the games first 17 minutes.

Although unable to add to their 1-0 lead before halftime, the Green and Gold impressed on each side of the field, outshooting DU 16-0 and 10-0 in shots on goal.

Second Half

The Wildcats maintained the one-sided affair throughout the first half of the second half, although with fewer looks at the net themselves.

In the 80th minute, Brenna Musser tallied her fourth of the season to make it 2-0. After receiving a pass from Isabelle Brusilow just inside the attacking third, Musser fired from far out near the left sideline, perfectly placing a kick over the keeper and nestling it into the far corner.

The Panthers got their only shot on goal late as NMU cruised to a 2-0 victory.

A Look at the Stats

Rachael Erste had the game’s first goal in the 9th minute, her fourth of the season.

Brenna Musser also claimed her fourth of the season.

NMU led in shots 22-1 and shots on goal 14-1.

All 11 corner kicks came off the foot of Wildcats.

Up Next

The Wildcats will now host No. 6 Grand Valley State on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. It will mark a matchup between the top two teams in the GLIAC standings.