HAMMOND, Ind. – The NMU Volleyball team faced former GLIAC member, Northwood, in the Midwest Regional Crossover.

The ‘Cats were victorious, taking the match 3-1.

SET ONE

Jacqueline Smith began the match with a kill assisted by Lauren Van Remortel. Northwood quickly answered and led the set, but the ‘Cats settled it at three.

Northwood continued to climb the board, but a hat trick of kills from Meghan Meyer aided the team in tying up the set at nine. Smith secured the lead with a sneaky point.

Rayne Thompson placed a point on the board, and Van Remortel followed with an ace. The score was now 14-12.

Smith, Stark, and Thompson aided the team in earning six unanswered points to bring the score to 22-13.

A kill by Meyer, assisted by Van Remortel, secured set one for the ‘Cats.

SET TWO

A service error allowed the Timberwolves to earn the first two points of the set. Meghan Meyer and McKenzie Gruner retaliated and tied the set at two. An attack error swiftly gave the ‘Cats the lead.

The ‘Cats went on another long streak, this time gaining five points on the campaign. Jacqueline Smith claimed two of those points from service aces. The score now sat at 8-5.

After a quick point from Northwood, NMU went on an immaculate nine-point run. Alli Yacko claimed two aces within this run.

She served up an error, which brought the score to 17-6. Meghan Meyer wanted to keep that lead and dunked a point down.

Northwood tried to retaliate, but NMU claimed set two, 25-14.

SET THREE

The ‘Cats opened up set three with three unanswered points. A kill and an ace put Northwood on the board with a score of 3-2.

Lauren Van Remortel widened the gap to 4-2 with a tipped-over point.

With the score of 7-5, Rayne Thompson earned another stat as she finished out a point.

Northwood fought back and tied the set at 11. Both teams rallied back and forth, and Smith picked up some points for the team.

NMU was trailing at 19-20, but Lizzy Stark said otherwise and made the set a tie. Madeline Crowley tallied an ace to give the ‘Cats back the lead.

Northwood found their momentum and scored the last few points to take set three.

SET FOUR

Errors from each side made the set tied at one. Northwood found the upper hand and led until the score was tied again at three.

While the Timberwolves were still in the lead, Jacqueline Smith found an open spot on the court to lessen the gap to 6-8.

As the match went on, Smith and Stark tallied more points, assisted by Van Remortel. Stark bought the set back to a tie at 12.

The ball volleyed back and forth, and so did the lead. Late in the set, Meyer posted three kills in a row to tie the match at 19.

With an intense end to the set, Meyer, Smith, Thompson, and Stark all picked up points. Van Remortel also claimed an ace.

The ‘Cats won the fourth set 28-26.

HIGHLIGHTS

McKenzie Gruner had a hitting percentage of .750.

Jacqueline Smith tallied five service aces.

Van Remortel had 46 assists.

UP NEXT

NMU will compete in the Midwest Regional Crossover again tomorrow, Oct. 15, 2022.