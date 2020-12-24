Wisconsin-Michigan State headlines Big Ten’s Christmas slate

NCAA

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, points as he talks with forward Aaron Henry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Northwestern won 79-65. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

No. 9 Wisconsin visits No. 12 Michigan State on Friday afternoon to highlight a Christmas Day schedule featuring four Big Ten matchups. Wisconsin has nine straight Big Ten victories but has lost its last eight matchups with Michigan State. The Spartans are trying to bounce back from a surprising 79-65 loss at Northwestern. The Big Ten’s other Christmas Day games include Maryland at Purdue, No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska and No. 4 Iowa at Minnesota.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories