Wisconsin-Michigan State headlines Big Ten’s Christmas slate

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech junior Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Week for the second straight week and third time in his career the league announced on Monday (Dec. 21).

Swoyer led WCHA defensemen with two assists on the weekend after registering a pair in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Northern Michigan. Swoyer assisted on Tech's second goal by Carson Bantle and the overtime game-winner by Brian Halonen.