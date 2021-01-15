Women Huskies fall to Timberwolves late 58-56

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Surrounded by defenders in the paint, Ellie Taylor twisted, turned, and eventually found an under-handed layup with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter to push Northwood University over Michigan Tech 58-56 in women’s basketball Friday night at SDC Gymnasium. It was a tight matchup throughout between the two previously undefeated teams. Neither led by more than six points at any point. Baillie McGirk drew front iron on Michigan Tech’s final possession and both teams scrambled for the rebound as the clock expired.

Taylor finished with 13 points to lead the Timberwolves offense and the Huskies tasted defeat, despite holding the visitors to just 30-percent shooting in the contest. Tech played well defensively and committed just 11 turnovers, but offensive rebounding, free throws, and clutch shooting were enough for Northwood to nab the low scoring affair.

“We competed really hard,” commented head coach Sam Hoyt. “We defended well after the first quarter and for the most part took away what Northwood wanted to do. Giving up some rhythm threes in the beginning definitely hurt us as well as offensive rebounding. We did hold them to 30-percent shooting and 35-percent from three, which was a plus, especially when you take into consideration how well Northwood played offensively last weekend. Hopefully we can take away more of their second chance opportunities tomorrow and get a better result.”

Trading baskets in the second quarter, McGirk drove coast-to-coast for a layup and Cassidy Trotter followed with an open 3-pointer to give MTU a narrow 28-24 lead. However, Northwood kept the Huskies within arm’s reach as the teams headed into halftime separated by just three points. MTU shot 50-percent through the opening 20 minutes with NU made 34-percent of field goals.

Again, Michigan Tech tried to seize momentum in the third quarter. Sara Dax came down with a rebound and a put back with five minutes on the clock, but Maizie Taylor quickly answered with a 3-pointer in transition. Dax followed with a triple of her own, but it was Taylor again on the other end to stifle momentum with another long jumper.

Sloane Zenner streaked to an open 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, then swatted a block on the defensive end with MTU in front 50-44. Then the pendulum swung back toward Northwood 51-50 and the teams entered the final minute tied at 56. After Ellie Mackay‘s inside shot went wide, Taylor drove the lane and scored with time running low on the shot clock and also nearing a 3-second lane violation. The Huskies used a timeout to advance the ball to half court, but McGirk’s right-hand floater came up just short.

Both Dax and Mackay grabbed eight rebounds for the Huskies and Jordan Ludescher led the offensive output with nine points. McGirk and Alex Rondorf also finished with eight points apiece. MTU made 10 blocks compared to one for Northwood, with three by Zenner.

Three players reached double figures for the Timberwolves, including Taylor (13 points), Kenzie Seeley (11 points), and Makenzie Todd (12 points). Northwood won the board battle 46-43, including 14 on the offensive glass.

The Huskies shot 19-for-57 (33-percent) overall and 6-for-12 (50-percent) from beyond the arc. They committed 11 turnovers and passed nine assists. Northwood finished 21-for-70 (30-percent) from the floor and 8-for-23 (35-percent) on 3-point tries. Free throw efficiency favored Northwood (8 of 11) as the Huskies converted 12 of 19 (63-percent) from the line.

The Huskies (2-1) and Timberwolves (3-0) play again Saturday afternoon at SDC Gymnasium with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

